This time last week Alvechurch manager Ian Long was putting the finishing touches to the Worcestershire non-league village side's battle plan to reach the third round of the FA Cup.

In the end, having won at Cheltenham Town in the first round, trying to do the same to their Gloucestershire neighbours proved a step too far.

Same 2-1 scoreline. Different result. And Forest Green's two goals both made and scored by a former Church player, Josh March.

But now it is time for Church to forget the cup and concentrate on going back up the league.

They have played just 12 games in Southern Premier Division Central, eight fewer than some rivals, and distracted by their cup run have dropped into the relegation zone.

But, going into Saturday's trip to Rushden & Diamonds, followed by Tuesday's home game against Stratford Town, Long would love to keep tapping into the same level of support which twice followed them to Gloucestershire.

"I just hope they will now come and watch us at Lye Meadow and get behind us," he told BBC Radio WM. "They've seen what we can do. We beat one League One team - and ran another one close and gave them a really good game - and we play nice football."

For a village of only 2,500, to send 1,200 fans to both Cheltenham and Forest Green is one of those things that the FA Cup is all about - and Long admits there could have been more.

"We'd have taken more than 1,200 tickets if Forest Green had let us," he said. "And if we could get all of them down to Lye Meadow on a regular basis, it would be massive for us.

"We're in the relegation zone, we need to get some points on the board and Saturday's game with Rushden and Diamonds is now a big one.

"We're too good a side to be third from bottom. We should be looking at the other end of the table. But the lads need to clear their minds.

"We know we've got a lot of games in hand but, with the squad we've got, we should be a lot higher up.

"We've had a great run in the cup and what we've done is something we can look back on with pride at the end of the season but, if we finish short of the play-offs, it will be disappointing. Forget the cup now. We've got to get our league form right."

Alvechurch's FA Cup run

1st Qualifying Round: Mickleover (a) 3-2 Prize money: £2,250

2nd Qualifying Round: Harborough Town (h) 4-0 Prize money: £3,375

3rd Qualifying Round: Nuneaton (h) 4-0 Prize money: £5,625

4th Qualifying Round: Worksop (h) 3-2 Prize money: £9,375

First round: Cheltenham (a) 2-1 Prize money: £41,000

Second round: Forest Green (a) 1-2 Television appearance money: £60,000