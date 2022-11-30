Manager ins and outs - December 2022

Crewe have won both of their League One games since Lee Bell initally swapped jobs with Alex Morris on 4 November

Date Ins Outs 1 December Lee Bell - Crewe Alexandra

Premier League Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Arsenal Mikel Arteta 20 Dec 2019 Unai Emery Aston Villa Unai Emery 24 Oct 2022 Steven Gerrard Bournemouth Gary O'Neil 27 Nov 2022 Scott Parker Brentford Thomas Frank 16 Oct 2018 Dean Smith Brighton & Hove Albion Roberto de Zerbi 18 Sept 2022 Graham Potter Chelsea Graham Potter 8 Sep 2022 Thomas Tuchel Crystal Palace Patrick Vieira 4 July 2021 Roy Hodgson Everton Frank Lampard 31 Jan 2022 Rafael Benitez Fulham Marco Silva 1 July 2021 Scott Parker Leeds United Jesse Marsch 28 Feb 2022 Marcelo Bielsa Leicester City Brendan Rodgers 26 Feb 2019 Claude Puel Liverpool Jurgen Klopp 8 Oct 2015 Brendan Rodgers Manchester City Pep Guardiola 1 Jul 2016 Manuel Pellegrini Manchester United Erik ten Hag 21 April 2022 Ralf Rangnick (interim) Newcastle United Eddie Howe 8 Nov 2021 Steve Bruce Nottingham Forest Steve Cooper 21 Sep 2021 Chris Hughton Southampton Nathan Jones 10 Nov 2022 Ralph Hasenhuttl Tottenham Hotspur Antonio Conte 2 Nov 2021 Nuno Espirito Santo West Ham United David Moyes 30 Dec 2019 Manuel Pellegrini Wolverhampton Wanderers Julen Lopetegui 5 Nov 2022 Bruno Lage

Scottish Premiership Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Aberdeen Jim Goodwin 19 Feb 2022 Stephen Glass Celtic Ange Postecoglou 10 Jun 2021 Neil Lennon Dundee Utd Liam Fox 23 September Jack Ross Hearts Robbie Neilson 21 Jun 2020 Daniel Stendel Hibernian Lee Johnson 19 May 2022 Shaun Maloney Kilmarnock Derek McInnes 4 Jan 2022 Tommy Wright Livingston David Martindale 26 Nov 2020 (as interim - 21 Dec 2020 on permanent basis) Gary Holt Motherwell Steven Hammell 11 August 2022 Graham Alexander Rangers Michael Beale 28 November 2022 Giovanni van Bronckhorst Ross County Malky Mackay 26 May 2021 John Hughes St Johnstone Callum Davidson 18 Jun 2020 Tommy Wright St Mirren Stephen Robinson 22 Feb 2022 Jim Goodwin

Women's Super League Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Arsenal Jonas Eidevall 28 June 2021 Joe Montemurro Aston Villa Carla Ward 20 May 2021 Marcus Bignot (interim) Birmingham Darren Carter (interim) 21 Nov 2021 Scott Booth Brighton & Hove Albion TBC Hope Powell Chelsea Emma Hayes 14 Aug 2012 Matt Beard Everton Brian Sorensen 8 Apr 2022 Jean-Luc Vasseur Leicester City Lydia Bedford Nov 2021 Jonathan Morgan Manchester City Gareth Taylor 28 May 2020 Nick Cushing Manchester United Marc Skinner 29 Jul 2021 Casey Stoney Reading Kelly Chambers 1 Dec 2014 Jayne Ludlow Tottenham Rehanne Skinner 19 Nov 2020 Karen Hills and Juan Amoros West Ham Olli Harder 23 Dec 2020 Matt Beard

Championship Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Birmingham City John Eustace 3 Jul 2022 Lee Bowyer Blackburn Rovers Jon Dahl Tomasson 14 June 2022 Tony Mowbray Blackpool Michael Appleton 17 June 2022 Neil Critchley Bristol City Nigel Pearson 22 Feb 2021 Dean Holden Burnley Vincent Kompany 14 June 2022 Mike Jackson (interim) Cardiff City Mark Hudson 14 Nov 2022 Steve Morison Coventry City Mark Robins 6 Mar 2017 Russell Slade Huddersfield Town Mark Fotheringham 28 Sept 2022 Danny Schofield Hull City Liam Rosenior 3 Nov 2022 Shota Arveladze Luton Town Rob Edwards 17 Nov 2022 Nathan Jones Middlesbrough Michael Carrick 24 Oct 2022 Chris Wilder Millwall Gary Rowett 21 Oct 2019 Neil Harris Norwich City Dean Smith 15 Nov 2021 Daniel Farke Preston North End Ryan Lowe 7 Dec 2021 Frankie McAvoy Queens Park Rangers TBC Michael Beale Reading Paul Ince 16 May 2022 Veljko Paunovic Rotherham United Matt Taylor 4 Oct 2022 Paul Warne Sheffield United Paul Heckingbottom 25 Nov 2021 Slavisa Jokanovic Stoke City Alex Neil 28 Aug 2022 Michael O'Neill Sunderland Tony Mowbray 30 Aug 2022 Alex Neil Swansea City Russell Martin 1 Aug 2021 Steve Cooper Watford Slaven Bilic 26 Sept 2022 Rob Edwards West Bromwich Albion Carlos Corberan 25 Oct 2022 Steve Bruce Wigan Athletic Kolo Toure 29 Nov 2022 Leam Richardson

League One Club Manager Appointed Predecessor Accrington Stanley John Coleman 18 Sept 2014 James Beattie Barnsley Michael Duff 15 June 2022 Poya Asbaghi Bolton Wanderers Ian Evatt 1 Jul 2020 Keith Hill Bristol Rovers Joey Barton 22 Feb 2021 Paul Tisdale Burton Albion Dino Maamria 6 Sep 2022 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Cambridge United Mark Bonner 9 Mar 2020 Colin Calderwood Charlton Athletic Ben Garner 8 June 2022 Johnnie Jackson Cheltenham Town Wade Elliott 27 June 2022 Michael Duff Derby County Paul Warne 22 Sept 2022 Liam Rosenior Exeter City Gary Caldwell 24 Oct 2022 Matt Taylor Fleetwood Town Scott Brown 12 May 2022 Stephen Crainey Forest Green Rovers Ian Burchnall 27 May 2022 Rob Edwards Ipswich Kieran McKenna 16 Dec 2021 Paul Cook Lincoln City Mark Kennedy 12 May 2022 Michael Appleton MK Dons Liam Manning 13 Aug 2021 Dean Lewington (interim) Morecambe Derek Adams 24 Feb 2022 Stephen Robinson Oxford United Karl Robinson 22 Mar 2018 Pep Clotet Peterborough United Grant McCann 24 Feb 2022 Darren Ferguson Plymouth Argyle Steven Schumacher 7 Dec 2021 Ryan Lowe Portsmouth Danny Cowley 19 Mar 2021 Kenny Jackett Port Vale Darrell Clarke 15 Feb 2021 John Askey Sheffield Wednesday Darren Moore 1 Mar 2021 Tony Pulis Shrewsbury Town Steve Cotterill 27 Nov 2020 Sam Ricketts Wycombe Wanderers Gareth Ainsworth 8 Nov 2012 Gary Waddock

League Two Club Manager Appointed Predecessor AFC Wimbledon Johnnie Jackson 16 May 2022 Mark Bowen (interim) Barrow Pete Wild 27 May 2022 Phil Brown Bradford City Mark Hughes 24 Feb 2022 Derek Adams Carlisle United Paul Simpson 23 Feb 2022 Keith Millen Colchester United Matt Bloomfield 30 Sep 2022 Wayne Brown Crawley Town Matthew Etherington 27 Nov 2022 Kevin Betsy Crewe Alexandra Lee Bell 4 Nov 2022 (as interim - 1 Dec 2022 on permanent basis) Alex Morris Doncaster Rovers Danny Schofield 20 Oct 2022 Gary McSheffrey Gillingham Neil Harris 31 Jan 2022 Steve Evans Grimsby Town Paul Hurst 30 Dec 2020 Ian Holloway Harrogate Town Simon Weaver 21 May 2009 Neil Aspin Hartlepool United Keith Curle 18 Sep 2022 Paul Hartley Leyton Orient Richie Wellens 9 Mar 2022 Kenny Jackett Mansfield Town Nigel Clough 6 Nov 2020 Graham Coughlan Newport County Graham Coughlan 22 Oct 2022 James Rowberry Northampton Town Jon Brady 8 May 2021 Keith Curle Rochdale Jim Bentley 29 Aug 2022 Robbie Stockdale Salford City Neil Wood 20 May 2022 Gary Bowyer Stevenage Steve Evans 16 Mar 2022 Paul Tisdale Stockport County Dave Challinor 2 Nov 2021 Simon Rusk Sutton United Matt Gray 1 May 2019 Paul Doswell Swindon Town Scott Lindsey 20 June 2022 Ben Garner Tranmere Rovers Micky Mellon 31 May 2021 Keith Hill Walsall Michael Flynn 15 Feb 2022 Matt Taylor