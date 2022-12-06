Close menu
National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:45DorkingDorking Wanderers
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium

FC Halifax Town v Dorking Wanderers

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County21146153183548
2Wrexham21145253193447
3Woking21124537201740
4Chesterfield20124440241640
5Barnet2111374038236
6Southend2297630201034
7Solihull Moors2196635241133
8Eastleigh229492627-131
9Bromley208572826229
10Dag & Red208573436-229
11Wealdstone218582330-729
12Boreham Wood207762320328
13Maidenhead United2284102227-528
14Halifax218491826-828
15Aldershot2182113033-326
16Dorking217593746-926
17Altrincham226883040-1026
18York226792424025
19Yeovil2141071721-422
20Maidstone United2256112647-2121
21Torquay2246122543-1818
22Gateshead2138102536-1117
23Oldham1945101829-1117
24Scunthorpe2236132747-2015
