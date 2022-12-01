Danny Mayor has not played since the 1-0 win at Wycombe on 1 October

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says Danny Mayor needs to add more goals to his game when he returns from injury.

The 32-year-old has returned to full training having been out for the past two months with a calf injury.

In that time the likes of Finn Azaz and Morgan Whittaker have contributed with goals and assists from a similar position as Mayor, behind the striker.

"It's a boost as we know the quality and talent he's got," Schumacher said.

"I understand it's going to take him time as well to get up to full speed, he hasn't had any behind closed doors games or anything like that.

"He'll have to work his way up to full fitness, but when he does work his way up to full fitness then we need to see the best of him as well."

The creative forward followed Schumacher and his predecessor Ryan Lowe to Home Park from Bury in the summer of 2019, and he has gone on to score five goals in 140 appearances in all competitions - but has not scored since March.

"We know what he brings to us, we know he gets up the pitch, but I think we'll have to make it clear to him as well he needs to start contributing, which he understands," added Schumacher.

"Finn and Morgan are doing exactly that, and Danny does contribute in other ways, but for our [number] 10's at the moment they're a huge way of how we play and they've got to get goals, so fingers crossed he can get on the scoresheet and help us out."