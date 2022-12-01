Aaron Danks: Middlesbrough appoint former Aston Villa caretaker as first-team coach
Middlesbrough have appointed former Aston Villa caretaker Aaron Danks as first-team coach.
The 39-year-old led the Premier League side for two games in October following the sacking of Steven Gerrard.
He has previously worked in West Brom's academy, with England Under-17s and U21s and as assistant manager to Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht.
Danks joins former Boro players Jonathan Woodgate and Grant Leadbitter on boss Michael Carrick's staff.