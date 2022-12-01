Last updated on .From the section National League

Southend United also face a winding-up petition

Financially troubled Southend United are yet to pay non-playing staff their November wages after players received their salaries late.

Players received wages a day late on Thursday.

It is the second successive month the National League side have struggled to meet their payroll.

Just two weeks earlier the club received a loan from its supporters to ensure non-playing staff could be paid wages for the previous month.

The Essex club are also facing a winding-up petition from HM Revenue and Customs, with the hearing adjourned until 18 January.

Despite the club's latest problems, BBC Essex Sport report that youth-team players were paid on time thanks to funding they received from the English Football League for its academy.

Southend head coach Kevin Maher has said his side - who are fifth in English football's fifth-tier competition - "have to focus on football" despite the ongoing issues at Roots Hall.

"I can only control what goes on at the training ground," he told BBC Essex Sport.

"This is a good environment for players to work in and they have been outstanding in that respect.

"It's about putting in a performance against Altrincham on Saturday and shutting everything else out".