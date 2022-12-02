Scottish gossip: Beale, Kamara, Morelos, Henderson, Fitzwater, Hendry
New Rangers boss Michael Beale has vowed to bring out the best in out-of-form Glen Kamara and Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Record)
Beale is confident he can handle the heat as Rangers manager after watching former Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard at close quarters. (The Herald)
Hibs manager Lee Johnson plans to ease Aiden McGeady back into action before the Premiership return against Rangers in a fortnight. (The Herald)
Former Celtic and Hibs midfielder Liam Henderson, 26, could be set to play for his fifth Italian club with Spezia interested in signing him from Empoli next month. (Scottish Sun)
Beale has added to his new staff at Rangers by bringing in Jack Ade from Liverpool, where he was head of elite fitness development. (Scottish Sun)
Livingston are desperate to hold onto defender Jack Fitzwater but boss David Martindale expects bids in January and has lined up Luiyi de Lucas as a potential replacement. (Daily Record)
Hearts will benefit financially from their Australian players' extended stay in Qatar - but manager Robbie Neilson does not anticipate an abundance of transfer dealings in January. (The Scotsman)
Scotland defender Jack Hendry admits he is on a learning curve after joining Cremonese on loan from Club Brugge in the summer. (Daily Record)
Former Rangers forward El Hadji Diouf has reignited his long-running feud with ex-Ibrox manager Gerrard by claiming the current England team is thriving because it isn't beset by internal feuding. (Daily Record)
Manager Neilson is hoping to spark Hearts back to life with some Spanish winter sun. (The Herald)
Former Rangers and Kilmarnock player Harry Forrester now runs a soccer academy in California with former Ibrox team-mate Rob Kiernan. (Scottish Sun)
