Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe have been owned by Peter Swann since he took over in 2012

Scunthorpe United have moved a step closer to a takeover after a local group headed by Simon Elliott and Ian Sharp agreed a deal to buy the club.

The next step will be for the group to follow due diligence procedures and begin the transfer of the ownership.

Owner Peter Swann confirmed the deal would allow the club to pay staff wages, which are currently outstanding.

"[It will] ensure the long-term future of the football club with new investment," he told the club website. external-link

Swann, who has been in charge at Scunthorpe since 2012 but had a sometimes strained relationship with fans, resigned as chairman in March stating he felt it would improve the chances of attracting interested parties.

BBC Radio Humberside confirmed a deal from a London-based group had fallen through earlier this week through failure to provide proof of funds.

The Iron are second from bottom in the National League table, without a win in six games.