Glasgow City have built on Hayley Lauder's winner against Celtic in late October

Two of the three Scottish Women's Premier League title challengers will be live on the BBC this weekend.

Glasgow City, who took over from Rangers at the top last weekend, entertain sixth-placed Hibernian.

Sunday's match will be streamed on the BBC Sport Scotland website and BBCiPlayer from 16:00 GMT.

Celtic, three points behind in third, host Dundee United, who are ninth, and that game will be shown on BBC Alba, with kick-off at 16:10.

Reigning champions Rangers, currently two points behind City after last week's 0-0 draw with Celtic, will expect to be back on top by the time those games start as they visit bottom side Glasgow Women in a 13:00 kick-off.

Leaders and former champions City will be looking to avenge last month's surprise SWPL Cup semi-final defeat by Hibs.

It was announced this week that the final against Rangers on Sunday 11 December will be played at Tynecastle in Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen host Spartans, Heart of Midlothian entertain Hamilton Academical, while Partick Thistle visit Motherwell in Sunday's other games.

All games will be featured on the Sportscene SWPL Highlights show on Monday at 19:00 on the BBC Scotland channel.