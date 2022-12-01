Last updated on .From the section England

Grealish made his England debut in a goalless draw with Denmark in September 2020

England forward Jack Grealish admits he has made mistakes in his career, but insists he has a "good heart" despite his skirmishes with controversy.

Grealish jokingly criticised Manchester City's team-mate Riyad Mahrez last summer, likening one of his displays to that of Newcastle's Miguel Almiron.

"I do stupid stuff, that was one," Grealish said of the incident.

Almiron later said Grealish was "a great player" and that he would happily shake hands with him.

"As long as I remember I have never really paid attention to what people say to me off the field," the Paraguayan said external-link last month.

Grealish, who reached out to apologise to Almiron after the video of his comments went viral, said he was grateful to be forgiven.

"I thought 'what a guy, man' because if that was me and somebody had said that about me, I'd have probably been the other way," said Grealish, adding he was "buzzing" at the Newcastle forward's good form in the Premier League this season.

"I've got a good heart, I think I have. Obviously I've done stupid stuff in my life but I think everything that I do good is from my heart."

The 27-year-old came on in all three of England's games so far at the World Cup, scoring in the 6-2 win over Iran.

The goal gave him the chance to fulfil a promise to Finlay Fisher, a City-supporting schoolboy with cerebral palsy, and celebrate with a dance the pair had come up with.

The England star told Finlay he did a "little celebration just for you" after his goal

"That's natural - I don't do that for any clout or whatever," said Grealish.

"I do that because that's what I feel like I'm good at sometimes."

Grealish admitted that he he was annoyed by some of the coverage of the team in the aftermath of a dull 0-0 draw with the United States that came between the group stage wins over Iran and Wales.

"After one game I was reading stuff about how we were dismal. That can happen to anyone. I think we do deserve some credit as a team," he added

"We've got seven points, two clean sheets now, conceded only twice in three games and obviously scored nine goals."