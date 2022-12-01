Last updated on .From the section Italian Serie A

Uefa has opened an investigation into Juventus for potential breaches of its club licensing and financial fair play regulations.

In August, Uefa reached a settlement with Juve on the basis of financial information for between 2018 and 2022, and the club's entire board resigned last month over accounting issues.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Italian prosecutors have requested that former Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli, 11 others and the club itself stand trial over allegations of false accounting.

More to follow.