Close menu

World Cup 2022: 'Germany exit as a fallen giant of world football'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments42

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

"Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win."

It seems an age since former England striker Gary Lineker coined this memorable phrase - yet it reflects a reality that feels even further away following Germany's latest World Cup embarrassment in Qatar.

Germany, once regarded as nailed-on certainties to go deep into major tournaments, bowed out of the World Cup on goal difference despite a chaotic 4-2 win against Costa Rica, with Japan's win over Spain proving terminal to their hopes.

This is the second World Cup in succession that Germany have failed to get out of their group, suffering the same fate in Russia in 2018.

It had not happened in 16 previous tournaments before then.

Given that record, Germany now find themselves dangerously close to slipping into football's 'B List'.

The sight of Germany's players gazing at a bank of empty red seats was the grim conclusion to a painful campaign, their fate already known before the final whistle and prompting many of their fans to vacate the premises.

It came at the end of a night that promised - for a few minutes at least - to be one of the most momentous in World Cup history, Costa Rica overturning Germany's early lead thanks to goals by Yeltsin Tejeda and Juan Pablo Vargas.

This meant, for three heady minutes, that Costa Rica were going through alongside Japan.

Incredibly, Germany and Spain were heading towards the exit. What were the odds on that before a ball was kicked?

But it didn't last. Kai Havertz scored twice to restore some semblance of order, with Niclas Fullkrug's fourth of no consolation whatsoever.

Germany had the win they needed to give them any chance of survival - but it was to no avail. Japan's victory over Spain made sure of that.

Germany head coach Hansi Flick looked devastated at final whistle, defender Antonio Rudiger slumped and veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer stared blankly - disbelievingly - into the distance.

Germany
Germany have been knocked out of the World Cup at the first hurdle twice in succession

Germany's elimination stands as a shock, based on reputation and past history alone, but they can have no complaints, just as they could have no complaints in Russia when they finished bottom of a group that was topped by Sweden, losing to Mexico and South Korea.

So maybe this latest disappointment for a country with such a proud and rich history should not come as that much of a surprise.

Recent history has chipped away at their previous impregnable reputation, which saw them beat Argentina to win the trophy in 2014, but saw the first signs of the armour being dented just four years later.

Germany were average in Euro 2020, going out to England in the last 16 after an undistinguished tournament, and all the evidence points to there being none of the old fear factor associated with the famous white shirt.

Flick took over from Joachim Low in 2021 but the man who won the Champions League at Bayern Munich inherited a major rebuilding job.

They started badly in Qatar with a loss to Japan. This left them vulnerable and so it proved despite a hard-earned point against Spain and this win against Costa Rica.

Such is the demand for success - indeed the expectation of success - in Germany that this latest setback is sure to spark a lengthy inquest into how it went wrong and what is needed to put it right. This will be a shock to their system.

Flick and the Germany football hierarchy will want the rehabilitation to be swift and effective with the country hosting Euro 2024. A similar flop in front of their own support is unthinkable.

Germany have an outstanding young talent in 19-year-old Jamal Musiala and Chelsea's Havertz is still only 23, but there are signs that the old guard who have sustained them through so many successes is just starting to fray at the edges.

Neuer is 36 and surely playing his last World Cup. Thomas Muller is now 33 and was taken off here, his main contribution missing an easy headed chance early on. Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan is 32.

Fullkrug, Flick's World Cup wildcard, scored against Spain and Costa Rica but he is 29 and only found his way into the squad because of injuries to RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Wolfsburg's Lukas Nmecha.

Joshua Kimmich, at 27, will be vital in the next stage of Germany's development but there is sure to be some hard talking once they return home and recover from the failure in Qatar.

Havertz suggested there were issues to address in his post-match interview: "When you go out twice in the first round and once in the round of 16, it's extremely bitter," he said.

"We have to be honest and say that for four years, everything hasn't been going well.

"Now we've been knocked out twice in the group stage. I don't think we're a tournament team anymore."

Flick said: "We have just been eliminated. We can get up quickly and recover. We will see what the future looks like and how we can implement our ideas.

"We need to assess our World Cup and head in a different direction. This is the next step we will take and we will do it very soon. We need the basics again.

"I am a very critical person and we will assess everything."

The bottom line is that throughout this tournament Germany have displayed none of their familiar solidity in defence and were complacent whenever they went ahead. It is a deadly combination in tournament football.

Germany's air of invincibility has long since gone and these past couple of weeks were perhaps the final confirmation of that fact.

They fly out of Qatar as a fallen giant of world football.

BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

42 comments

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 00:31

    Germany are a shadow of the teams that rules the roost from the seventies to the start of this century.
    Will they get back to that level again anytime soon is debatable.

  • Comment posted by Harry Stotle, today at 00:30

    Spain losing play Morocco in last 16. Not a bad defeat!!!

  • Comment posted by Mikee, today at 00:27

    schahahahahahadenfreude!!!
    ;)

  • Comment posted by Itsonlyme, today at 00:24

    The fact that lower rank teams from Africa and Asia are dominating teams from Europe shows how far football has evolved

    • Reply posted by Trevor, today at 00:30

      Trevor replied:
      No mate not true pal...nice idea but no...the winner will be European or South American...Morrocco are through but Spain will put them out and Croatia will take care of Japan...England v Senegal ? Penalties....

  • Comment posted by Adam WBA, today at 00:23

    Just because I’m English doesn’t mean I can’t respect Germany’s outstanding successes in football over many decades. So many truly great players etc. I thought at the Euros they were second rate so was was waiting to see the new batch at the World Cup but for once I just don’t think they have one. For me France are on the top at the mo, but England are another nation in a group of 6 to nick it.

    • Reply posted by Matt, today at 00:26

      Matt replied:
      Errm...ok...well done you

  • Comment posted by Tricky321, today at 00:20

    It certainly feels imo that Spain have a better route to the final not winning Group E and probably facing Brazil in the quarters and Argentina/Holland in the semis. Now its looking like Portugal in the quarters and hopefully England in the semis. You have to say that Spain didn't really throw the kitchen sink at Japan did they? And both goals conceded were a bit soft...

    • Reply posted by Trevor, today at 00:32

      Trevor replied:
      yep Spaniards got it right

  • Comment posted by dfxl, today at 00:16

    England’s men’s team last won a major competition 56 years ago, their only one.

    Germany have won the World Cup 4 times, last time in 2014, and the European Cup 3 Times. Looking at the England’s teams matches so far, they will shortly be on a plane as well.

    Wondered how long it would take for a moron to mention the war, I live in hope of these idiots one day growing up.

    • Reply posted by Alex del Piero, today at 00:17

      Alex del Piero replied:
      Fantastic comment. I applaud you sir.

  • Comment posted by Benson Mpoza, today at 00:15

    Their mouths will be open for a long time!

  • Comment posted by Paul Sutton , today at 00:13

    Gone are the days where you can chalk up victories against so called lesser side’s before you’ve even played them.
    Germany and Belgium are where they deserve to be…✈️✈️✈️
    😂🫵😂🫵

  • Comment posted by yaschmidt, today at 00:09

    Germany has now advanced to the knock-out stages 3 of the last 4 World Cups, just like the USA (which didn't even qualify for 2018). Ouch!

    I have to admit, no Italy, the Germans out at the group stage, Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia, the 3-3 Serbia/Cameroon match and wondering what the odds were on a parley bet calling for Morocco and Japan to win their groups, this has been fun, so far.

    • Reply posted by Adam WBA, today at 00:24

      Adam WBA replied:
      No they havnt, they didn’t get out last time either?

  • Comment posted by Not My Real Pseudonym, today at 00:07

    What's the German for schadenfreude?

    • Reply posted by wolf359, today at 00:10

      wolf359 replied:
      Gloating, malicious glee is the rough translation of Schadenfreude.

  • Comment posted by Keefy, today at 00:06

    Some Germans are leaving the stadium
    They think it's all over
    It is now !

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 00:06

    Liverpool can say bye bye to Jürgen Klopp ,the next manager of the German National team.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 00:35

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Doubt it, he has said in the past that he is more of a club manager than a national manager.
      But you can keep on hoping and praying he is interested, if you like.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 00:05

    Germany are an average European football team on a par with the likes of Poland, England, Hungary and Italy. Some games they win and others they draw or lose.

    • Reply posted by wolf359, today at 00:21

      wolf359 replied:
      One Swallow does not a Summer make.

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 00:05

    Think about it. Spain loses, means Germans go out, and that leaves Japan
    to face Croatia, while the Spanish have an easier match against Morocco.

  • Comment posted by Gregory Peccary, today at 00:01

    They haven't been "Giants" for years.
    They were on the first plane home at the last WC.
    That said, they've won 4 World Cups and 3 Euro's so, as an England supporter, I'm in no position to take the rise.

    • Reply posted by yaschmidt, today at 00:11

      yaschmidt replied:
      As a Yank, I was teasing a German family member about both sides now having made it to the knock-out rounds in 3 of their last 4 World Cups, but as you mentioned, they have FOUR stars on their jersey, while I'd be ecstatic to have one.

  • Comment posted by Siv84, today at 00:01

    Had the incompetent German manager started a proper striker for every game, they'd probably have got through. Hopefully the failings of some of the European teams will see the death of the false nine and the nonsense of playing midfielders up front.

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, today at 00:00

    Oh what a wonderful evening. Not sure why BBC trying to make it sound like a shock, been poor for years

  • Comment posted by Mr Smoke too much, at 23:59 1 Dec

    Spain let Japan win

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 00:35

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      You definitely smoke too much!

  • Comment posted by justanotheruser, at 23:53 1 Dec

    its fine england wont win the world cup either 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by yellownevertrumper, today at 00:02

      yellownevertrumper replied:
      They're going to hang out the washing on the Sigfried Line

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022