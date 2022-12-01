Close menu

World Cup 2022: Did it cross the line? Germany out as Japan and Spain progress

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

World Cup

Did the ball cross the line?

That is the age-old World Cup question for Germany, who crashed out as Japan beat Spain thanks to an opinion-dividing winner that left many scratching their heads.

Kaoru Mitoma's cut-back for Ao Tanaka's tap-in happened just after the ball looked to have crossed the byeline.

Even after cropping and zooming it looked incredibly close. Eventually it was ruled that the ball had not fully crossed the line.

In other words, if you drew an imaginary line upwards at 90 degrees from the far edge of the whitewash, it would have still passed through the curve of the ball, albeit only just, even though the part of the ball that touches the ground had fully crossed the line.

A goal was initially given, then VAR intervened, but ultimately Japan's lead would stand, and they would go on to win.

"I have seen a photo that must have been tampered with, it cannot be that this photo is real. It has to be manipulated," said Spain boss Luis Enrique.

"I felt that something fishy was going on when the VAR took as much time as it did to decide... I have nothing to say.

"Luckily the team only goes into collapse mode once every four years, otherwise I wouldn't be able to cope."

The controversy evoked memories of Frank Lampard's "ghost goal" against Germany in 2010, when England went out in the last 16, and - no doubt for German fans of a certain vintage - of 1966 and Geoff Hurst's extra-time effort when England won the World Cup.

In Qatar, those three points for Japan meant Germany were out, the four-time winners falling at the group stage for a second consecutive tournament.

It was just one moment on a World Cup night full of spinetingling drama.

A rollercoaster night in Group E

It was a frantic and thrilling Thursday night which began with Belgium, the side ranked second in the world, being eliminated by a goalless draw with Croatia in Group F.

And halfway through the second half of the late games, both Germany and 2010 winners Spain were set for an early exit.

At the break Germany had a comfortable 1-0 lead over Costa Rica, with Spain also winning 1-0 as both European sides seemed to be cruising into the last 16.

Then the drama unfolded. Japan levelled against Spain four minutes into the second period.

Then, incredibly, 142 seconds later they were in front. Japan and Spain, despite trailing, were heading through. With just under 40 minutes to go Germany and Costa Rica were going out.

"The Japan fans around me can barely believe their eyes," said BBC Sport's Chris Bevan. "An incredible turnaround from their team, with the added drama of a long VAR delay."

"Japan are a completely different animal," added former England defender Matthew Upson.

Defeat for Spain wasn't a disaster, unless Costa Rica - then 1-0 down to Germany - took the lead.

But Costa Rica equalised in the 58th minute, and after 70 minutes they were ahead. At 2-1 Costa Rica were suddenly set to advance with Japan at Spain's expense.

However, that lead lasted for only three minutes before Kai Havertz levelled for Germany.

Group E in the second half
For three second-half minutes Costa Rica were heading through and Spain were going out

"Germany desperately needed that," said BBC Radio 5 Live's Connor McNamara. "It may not be enough for them but it could save Spain."

"It's hard to keep up with what is happening at the moment," added Bevan. "There were huge roars here from the Japan fans when the big screen flashed up what the group looked like with Costa Rica winning... but then seconds later the Spain fans to my right celebrated wildly after hearing that Germany had equalised."

'The tension is unbearable'

Germany would hit two further goals to win 4-2. But, as long as Japan held on to all three points against Spain, the champions in 2014 would go out.

"The tension is unbearable," chuckled Upson.

Spain kept on coming but Japan, dodgy goal or not, survived until full-time, winning 2-1. They and Spain, despite their defeat, reached the last 16. Germany and Costa Rica were out.

Spain boss Enrique said he was not aware his side were on course to head out of the tournament when Costa Rica led Germany.

"If I had found out, I would have had a heart attack," he confessed.

For Germany forward Thomas Muller, the night had turned into an "absolute catastrophe".

"It is unbelievably bitter for us because our result would have been enough," he added. "It's a feeling of powerlessness."

Team-mate Havertz, meanwhile, said it was "like watching like a horror movie".

"For the second tournament in a row, Germany go out in the group stages," added McNamara. "One of the really big guns, one of the four-time winners of the World Cup, they are out of Qatar 2022. It's one of those nights where it just hasn't been enough."

"Incredible doesn't do it justice," said 5 Live chief football reporter Ian Dennis. "The drama fluctuated throughout the course of the second half.

"We've had a game that was the football equivalent of snakes and ladders."

Former England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley summed it up best though, simply saying: "It was chaos."

  • Comment posted by Truth Seeker, today at 00:15

    The angle that I saw on tsn.ca where it was reviewed by a referee using the angle that the var officials were using clearly shows that it did not cross the line.

  • Comment posted by CorneliusR, today at 00:15

    You could look at it like this.. There are two sides to VAR the good side and the bad side: The bad side is when a player is deemed to be a measly 1mm offside.. it seems petty and unfair! Then, there's the good side.. a ball looks to go completely out, but thanks to technology the ball was actually 1mm in and a goal was scored! That, to me, is absolutely brilliant and a genius part of VAR!

  • Comment posted by Goats-R-Us, today at 00:13

    When the ref was talking to the VAR I was waiting for a fancy 3d graphic animation thing like Hawkeye at Wimbledon to show how many millimeters of the ball was hanging over the line... But that graphic never came and just can't believe that tech isn't available in footie.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 00:12

    What goes around comes around.

    Did Frank Lampards goal cross the line in Cape Town in 2010?

    Karma.

  • Comment posted by ronaldsway, today at 00:12

    I understand the principle of the sphere and that the correct view to decide if the ball is out of play is from directly above but why has the BBC decided to show a frame a few fractions of a second before the furthest point of travel? Check that out via the above video and it is hard to see how even a small part of the ball could have stayed in play.

  • Comment posted by Headingly spirit, today at 00:11

    It's karma. Germany out because of a tight decision whereas Lampard's 'goal' against the Germans in 2010 was two feet over the line. I'm looking forward to more karma, actually. Australia scoring a winning 'Hand of God' goal against Argentina.

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 00:10

    whatever the debate you have to say congrats to Japan. Even if Spain had equalised a fair points system would say if you were level with a team but had beaten them head to head you should be above them. Japan beat Spain and Germany. Anny team that does that deserves to go through

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 00:07

    If the ball crossed the line the goal wouldn't have stood. It's as simple as that.

  • Comment posted by GaryGaryColin, today at 00:07

    Rubbish angle. If that panned up and looked from above it would look completely different. Optical illusion from that angle in the photo. It was the right call, 100%

  • Comment posted by jenks84, today at 00:07

    Literally VAR is the dumbest thing to ever to have. The ref Literally is pointless and not allowed to make a decision at all and without var (which messes up more than refs used to) we can get back to grittier, tougher and abit of luck helping now and then. The game is a joke at the moment!

  • Comment posted by Blacker-than-Knight, today at 00:07

    Simply put Germany were not good enough with only one point from the first two matches, nobody else's fault but their own that they are headed home again.

  • Comment posted by CorneliusR, today at 00:05

    BBC: Did the ball cross the line?

    Computer says: No!

    Goal to Japan!

    Germany out!

    Japan through!

    End of discussion.

  • Comment posted by smoozeness, today at 00:04

    Are Germany unlucky?

    • Reply posted by Blacker-than-Knight, today at 00:11

      Blacker-than-Knight replied:
      No they are not unlucky, one point from two games is why they are going home.

  • Comment posted by ColesyBCFC, today at 00:04

    When did football become so complicated?
    A child would call that ball out every day of the week. People here talking about millimetres! Jesus!
    Let's get the game back to how it used to be.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 00:13

      Mark replied:
      A child who knew the rules would call it in, after looking at the angle from above. Which is the important angle.

  • Comment posted by JanusB, today at 00:04

    Lots of people failing to understand the way VAR have (to my mind) approached it. The default for any referee, including VAR, should always be play on unless you are sure something has occurred on which you need to make a call. The VAR team would have checked for conclusive evidence the ball was out, without finding that, goal stands. I actually think they get it right too, for what it's worth.

  • Comment posted by Minimol, today at 00:04

    The ball did appear to have crossed the line when looking at the camera angles shown on the TV. However if looked at from directly above or directly along the line it could well have been in. Someone did demonstrate this perfectly earlier, with images on another forum, but I can't find it now!

    • Reply posted by Article1, today at 00:08

      Article1 replied:
      Images were manipulated apparently

  • Comment posted by Bobby, today at 00:04

    Typo @joe rindl it was Mitoma’s cutback not Doan’s

  • Comment posted by Qwertyuiop, today at 00:03

    I'm suprised Spain didn't walk off the pitch...

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 00:03

    I've looked at the picture and the ball is out - the player has his whole foot and ankle over the line too. This just makes a mockery. An appeal should be allowed. VAR is not reliable, seems to rely on the verdict of the person watching and who ever decided the ball was in needs to go to Specsavers

  • Comment posted by Gollom, today at 00:02

    It matters not whether the ball was out or in, as you play to the referees whistle and their rulings.
    That being said great results today for both Japan and Morocco.
    Well done to both 👏👏

