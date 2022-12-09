Close menu
League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town19:45HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: Broadfield Stadium

Crawley Town v Hartlepool United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient20153233122148
2Stevenage20134331161543
3Northampton20116334201439
4Barrow2011182724334
5Carlisle2089331211033
6Bradford209652620633
7Mansfield2010372927233
8Salford209472318531
9Swindon208752421331
10Walsall208662517830
11Wimbledon208572524129
12Stockport208482922728
13Doncaster208482327-428
14Tranmere207671916327
15Crewe196761822-425
16Grimsby196672019124
17Sutton United206591826-823
18Newport2064102023-322
19Crawley205692230-821
20Harrogate2054112430-619
21Rochdale2043131429-1515
22Colchester2035121828-1014
23Gillingham202810624-1814
24Hartlepool2026121639-2312
View full League Two table

