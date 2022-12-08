Netherlands v Argentina

Last updated on .From the section Football

Argentina forward Lionel Messi scored on his 1000th career appearance in the last-16 win against Australia

Fifa World Cup Host nation : Qatar Dates : 20 November-18 December Coverage : Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - full coverage details

TEAM NEWS

The Netherlands expect to have a fully-fit squad to choose from as they face Argentina in a repeat of the 2014 World Cup semi-final, which was decided by a penalty shoot-out.

Head coach Louis van Gaal named an unchanged team in the last 16 - Memphis Depay started back-to-back games for the first time since September.

Argentina winger Angel Di Maria has returned to training after missing the last 16 due to a quadriceps issue.

Rodrigo de Paul will be assessed.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Whoever wins this tie, it is likely to mean the end of the road for at least one footballing legend at a World Cup.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal is probably in his last job in management, while this is almost certainly Argentina icon Lionel Messi's final tournament on this stage.

Van Gaal is doing things differently to the traditional 4-3-3 the Dutch usually play, but they have been effective, even if they are not exactly beautiful to watch in the way their great teams of the past were.

Argentina have played with a little more panache on their way to this stage, helped by some pieces of brilliance from Messi. but they are a team with issues of their own.

You can definitely get at them and create chances, and I feel like Netherlands forwards Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo might get some good opportunities.

Have I mentioned before now that the Netherlands are my left-field pick for the tournament? As I said, they don't play the prettiest football, but they get the job done. I'm sticking with them here, too.

Argentina's fans are the best at this World Cup; they are certainly the loudest. Any team with Messi in their side won't go quietly, but they might be heading home soon.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions for the second round of World Cup games

MATCH FACTS

The 2014 World Cup semi-final is the most recent meeting between the two nations. Argentina triumphed 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a goalless 120 minutes. Ron Vlaar and Wesley Sneijder had penalties saved by Sergio Romero. Argentina converted all four penalties, including their first one by Lionel Messi.

The Netherlands can qualify for the World Cup semi-finals for the fourth time, after 1998, 2010 and 2014.

Argentina can reach the semis of the World Cup for the fifth time, after 1930, 1986, 1990 and 2014.

Messi has scored 789 goals in 1000 official games for club and country in all competitions. He netted in his 1000th match in the 2-1 win over Australia in the last 16.

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds