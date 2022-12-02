Last updated on .From the section Football

Truro are two points behind league leaders Weston-super-Mare with a game in hand

Truro City have signed Salford City striker Colin Oppong on loan.

The 20-year-old moves to Truro, who are second in Southern League Premier South, on an initial four-week deal having joined Salford in the summer from Ipswich Town.

It is Oppong's second loan move this season, having spent time at National League North side Boston United.

He links up with fellow Salford player Adam Porter, who moved to the White Tigers on loan in October.