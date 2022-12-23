Last updated on .From the section National League

Bath City's Alex Fletcher was in hospital for almost four weeks

Alex Fletcher is set to return to Bath City for the first time since suffering a serious head injury.

The 23-year-old striker was discharged from hospital earlier this month after needing emergency brain surgery after clashing with advertising hoardings against Dulwich Hamlet on 8 November.

He spent more than three weeks in hospital after the incident.

Fletcher will make an appearance on the pitch before the Boxing Day game with Chippenham Town.

"Alex has been working hard on his rehab to be ready to step out on the pitch and thank everyone for their support," a club statement read.

The National League South player received messages of support from the across the football world after his injury, including a video message from England manager Gareth Southgate.