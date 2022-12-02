Striker Alex Fletcher was injured in the early stages of Bath City's game against Dulwich Hamlet on 8 November

Bath City's Alex Fletcher has been discharged from hospital less than a month after having brain surgery after colliding with advertising hoardings.

The 23-year-old had been in intensive care after the incident in a National League South match with Dulwich Hamlet.

His condition has improved in recent weeks with Bath manager Jerry Gill saying his recovery was "remarkable".

England manager Gareth Southgate was one of many figures in football to contact Fletcher.

"I am over the moon to tell you that I have now been discharged from hospital and I am back at home with my fiancee Ellie to continue my rehabilitation following my brain surgery just over three weeks ago," Fletcher said in a statement on the club website.

"Whilst I know that it may take some time to get back out on the pitch, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all once again for your incredible care, love and support.

"It would not have been possible for me to get this stage without you all."

Fletcher had been at Southmead Hospital in Bristol since the incident, which occurred five minutes into the National League South fixture on November.

The game was abandoned and Bath's men's and women's teams subsequently postponed their upcoming matches - the club will host their first game since the incident later on Friday, against Welling United.

Donations of more than £17,000 have been given to a fundraising page to help the former Plymouth Argyle youth player in his recovery.

Breakthrough, a charity which supports people who have experienced trauma, will be at Bath's game on Friday offering help to anyone affected by the incident before kick-off.