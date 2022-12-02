Last updated on .From the section York

York City are 17th in the National League, seven points above the relegation zone

York City have appointed former Huddersfield Town head of football operations David Webb as their new manager.

The Minstermen parted company with John Askey last month, with the ex-Macclesfield boss saying he had to wait by a printer to be handed a letter saying he was sacked.

Webb has also held roles at Southampton, Bournemouth and Tottenham.

He will take charge of the National League side on Monday.

"The key to this appointment was finding someone who aligns with our long-term vision for the club, and David was the standout candidate from the start," chairman Glen Henderson told the club website.

"He is talented and experienced across all aspects of managing a football club, from first-team management, player development, scouting, coaching, motivation, and with an excellent understanding of how the football business works."

Webb will be assisted by former Leeds United academy coach Michael Morton.