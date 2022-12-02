Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Millwall won 4-2 at Preston North End in their last Championship game on 12 November

Millwall manager Gary Rowett says his team will try to make full use of their "free hit" as they resume their Championship campaign this weekend.

The Lions are at Sunderland on Saturday as the two clubs return to action from the World Cup break one week earlier than the rest of the division.

Millwall are sixth, but would move up to fourth with victory at the Stadium of Light.

"This is an opportunity for both teams, it's almost a free hit," Rowett said.

"I don't like the phrase, but you're not necessarily going to be affected that much by the outcome of the result," he told BBC Radio London.

"It's a game where both teams could benefit massively from a positive performance and a positive result."

Millwall climbed into the play-off places during the final round of games before the World Cup break with a 4-2 win at Preston North End in which Dutchman Zian Flemming scored a hat-trick.

They will hope to pick up where they left off as three points would take them above both Watford and Norwich City and to within four points of an automatic promotion spot.

"The players are used to these international breaks," Rowett added. "They've attacked training and they're ready to get their Championship campaign back started.

"Hopefully we'll start well but sometimes when you've had a break, you don't always jump back into that rhythm. We'll soon find out."