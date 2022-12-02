Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rhian Wilkinson was assistant coach of England and Great Britain in 2021 before taking the Portland job in November 2021

Rhian Wilkinson has resigned as head coach of National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) champions the Portland Thorns despite being cleared after an investigation into her conduct.

The ex-Canada defender said she and a Thorns player expressed "feelings for one another" but "it went no further".

She reported herself to Portland's human resources and was "completely exonerated" after an investigation.

But Portland players asked for her resignation and the 40-year-old agreed.

Less than five weeks ago, Wilkinson ended her first season as head coach by leading the Thorns to their third NWSL title.

The joint investigation by the NWSL and its Players' Association (NWSLPA) took place during Portland's play-off run, after which Wilkinson "informed all staff of what had taken place, but the players found out before I was able to inform them myself".

In a statement, external-link she said: "I can understand that the Portland players feel hurt and have to deal with another non-soccer related situation."

Former Portland coach Paul Riley was sacked last year by North Carolina Courage following allegations of sexual misconduct. The Englishman denied the accusations.

Wilkinson added: "The investigative process and player and staff willingness to use human resources and league reporting is critically important.

"If the women's game is to avoid further power imbalances and player abuses, these systems must be used and there must be trust in the process and its results."