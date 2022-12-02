Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Harries (right) faced his former club Bristol Rovers in the EFL Trophy with Swindon this season

Swindon defender Cian Harries is expected to be out until at least March with a "significant" hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old went off inside 30 minutes during the Robins' 1-0 home defeat by Crewe on 19 November.

Harries has made six appearances for Swindon so far this season, with two of those coming in the club's two most recent league matches.

"Cian Harries is a long-term one now," head coach Scott Lindsay told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"It's a hamstring grade four, so quite a significant tear there, so it'll be a while before we see him again. Fitness-wise, in terms of playing, he will be probably back end of March, as late as that."

Harries joined Swindon this summer on a one-year deal having previously played for Bristol Rovers.

"We had a chat today and [it is] very disappointing for him, obviously. He got in the team and that's happened at the time it happened," Lindsay added.

"It's unfortunate for him but I'm sure he'll work hard and get back as soon as he possibly can, and hopefully make a claim for the team again."