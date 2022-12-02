Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Ward own goal gives Larne gritty win over Glenavon

A Sean Ward own goal 10 minutes from time saw Larne edge past Glenavon 1-0 and move five points clear the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Ward's backward header from Daniel Kearns' corner flew past Rory Brown into the net.

Ward's misfortune decided a game of few chances as Larne got back to winning ways after suffering defeats in their last two league matches.

Glenavon lose again after going down to Dungannon Swifts last weekend.

The best chance of a low-key first half at Mourneview Park fell to Glenavon striker Peter Campbell but his left-foot shot just before the half-hour mark went wide of the post.

After the break Ben Doherty shot straight at Rory Brown, then Issac Baird forced Rohan Ferguson to push the ball round for a corner at full stretch after unleashing a shot from 25 yards.

After their 80th minute winner, Larne should have doubled their advantage but Leroy Millar squandered a gilt-edged opportunity when he skied a left-foot effort over the bar.

Tiernan Lynch's men had lost to Linfield and Coleraine in their previous two top-flight outings.

Second-placed Cliftonville and other title pursuers Glentoran, Crusaders and Linfield can close their arrears to the league pacesetters when they play on Saturday.