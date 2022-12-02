Close menu

Phil Foden: England forward ready to grasp World Cup opportunities after 'mixed bag' start

Fifa World Cup
England forward Phil Foden says his World Cup has been a "mixed bag" but believes he has a chance of starting England's last-16 clash with Senegal.

Foden scored in England's 3-0 Group B win against Wales, having missed his side's goalless draw with the USA.

"It has been up and down," the Manchester City forward told BBC TV.

"[I am] disappointed not to start more games but it is part of the tournament. I am a team player and when I get the opportunities I'll take them."

Foden has scored nine goals and assisted twice in 22 appearances for his club and country this season.

He came on as a 71st-minute substitute in England's opener with Iran and played all 90 minutes against Wales.

"I had seen a lot of media attention towards me to start, it is hard to get away from that," he added.

"There is a lot [of competition]. [Bukayo] Saka has done well and scored in the first game, [Marcus] Rashford has scored and did very well against Wales.

"Everyone is scoring and everyone has proved a point so it will be a headache for Gareth [Southgate] to pick the team for the next game.

"[Scoring against Wales was] definitely up there for one of the best feelings in my career so far, a special moment.

"I think I have every chance to start next match. I played well against Wales but we will have to see what happens."

England manager Southgate praised the 22-year-old and also stressed he is not worried about captain Harry Kane's goalless start to the tournament.

"For Phil it was great he got his goal, a special moment for a start but also it means that all of our attacking players bar Harry have scored. That means there is one coming for Harry," Southgate told BBC TV.

'We've been working on penalties for a while'

England face Senegal after qualifying for the knockout stage as Group B winners.

Senegal progressed from the group stage for only the second time after a 2-1 win over Ecuador on Tuesday, to finish second behind Netherlands in Group A.

"They are playing with confidence, they are African champions," added Southgate.

"They are well organised and they have good individual players. They have speed on the transitions, not a dissimilar test from the USA. I think it will be that sort of athleticism we will face, definitely."

At this stage four years ago England won their first-ever World Cup penalty shootout to beat Colombia and advance to the quarter-finals.

Their latest shootout, though, ended in defeat - an agonising loss to Italy in the final of the European Championship at Wembley last year.

Southgate admits the squad have been focusing on their spot-kicks in training.

"We were not moving far from what we did, but there are some things we thought we could nail down even tighter and we have been working on that for a while," he said.

"There is a balance of not making that a bigger drama than it needs to be but, at the same time, making sure we are prepared."

  • Comment posted by The Truth is, today at 09:34

    The most important lesson from the Wales game was having Henderson in midfield barking out orders and allowing Bellingham to play higher up the pitch. Hard not to start Rashford after all those goals and I’d prefer Foden but be happy with Saka. Just hope Southgate doesn’t go back to the woefully out of form Sterling!

    • Reply posted by Sajj Mahmood, today at 09:42

      Sajj Mahmood replied:
      Henderson? Are u a Liverpool fan

  • Comment posted by Baron von Gammon, today at 09:43

    Whoever it is telling Foden to keep that haircut should be sacked.

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 09:46

      NGOK replied:
      Its like a solid plastic clip on wig you get on Playmobil.

  • Comment posted by Honest discussion, today at 09:25

    It really doesn’t matter who starts. All our forwards are fantastic players, and whoever doesn’t start comes on against tiring legs. With five subs, the who starts question is just that bit less relevant.

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 09:37

      NGOK replied:
      I agree. Southgate will have his reasons for the selection. No one player is better than the other on the day. Good that they are all slightly different players.

  • Comment posted by Bull-detector, today at 09:39

    We have opinions. But, unlike the coaching team, one of us see the training sessions - so our opinions are pretty limited and should always be taken 'tongue in cheek'. And with a bit of humour and charm.. (Remember humour? :-)

    • Reply posted by DG_LDN, today at 09:43

      DG_LDN replied:
      Does make me chuckle how armchair fans think they know better than the pros.

  • Comment posted by frazer, today at 09:25

    I think the biggest issue England have surrounds Kane - are his assists enough to warrant his starting position

    • Reply posted by Honest discussion, today at 09:27

      Honest discussion replied:
      Yes.

  • Comment posted by mark_x, today at 09:51

    I find it hard to believe that people on HYS are still moaning about Southgate? Apart from having short memories of Southgate taking us to our first final since 66, he has taken us out of the group stage and convincingly.

    Just remember, England aren't Man City, Chelsea or whatever multibillionaire funded club you support. Southgate has to make do with what he has, and he is doing a great job!

    • Reply posted by cunny, today at 09:53

      cunny replied:
      Yes Gareth knows best he sees the players daily !

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 09:40

    Put Sterling in the starting 11 in front of Foden is a slap in the face of Foden, Sterling has had a poor season in a team struggling while Foden has been excellent in maybe the best team in Europe, Southgate picks players who he likes not on form, Kane should have been dropped along with Sterling, but we beat a couple of poor teams and pundits claim he is wonderful

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 09:44

      NGOK replied:
      Glad he picked Maguire on England form.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 09:11

    He must start, he is better than Sterling and Saka

    • Reply posted by azza, today at 09:16

      azza replied:
      Im thinking more instead of mount

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 09:26

    England fans flip flop week in week out, to be honest Rashford had a stinker of a first half in last game, hot when in the mood but dreadful when not so you take your chances as for Stering leave him out completely Harry Maguire been dreadful all season old fresh and ready.

    • Reply posted by Jake Hadlee, today at 09:38

      Jake Hadlee replied:
      I wanted Rash off at half time last week - fair play, he had a good second half but he gives the ball away too often. But then with the players we have, we should play high-risk/reward football so don’t have a problem with him starting again if Gareth decides we should play on the front foot. If, as I expect he reverts to type then Rashford is better as an impact sub when we are inevitably losing.

  • Comment posted by giggy moon, today at 10:01

    Gaining a place in the last eight is a minor issue. The big thing is: Are we taking the knee?

    • Reply posted by cunny, today at 10:04

      cunny replied:
      Yes of course well said.

  • Comment posted by wade, today at 09:46

    Too many players in the England team who wouldn’t get in a championship team, foden is a gem 100x better than sterling and Saka yet can’t get in the starting line up, Southgate really needs to go England are boring all the hype about beating little teams, tomorrow night they will lose

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 09:51

      NGOK replied:
      3 goals a game still not good enough? I don't mind a bit of boring at times - tends to win cup contests.

  • Comment posted by last_minute_of_extra_time, today at 09:36

    Horses for courses. what works against one team will not work against another. it's the whole point of having a squad. A really tough game awaits us.

    • Reply posted by dannyg, today at 09:59

      dannyg replied:
      and nothing to with favourites?

  • Comment posted by Timmah, today at 09:15

    Foden on the left. Rashford on the right. Both have earned it.

    Grealish and Saka as impact subs.

    Sterling as backup.

    • Reply posted by Lewis_King, today at 09:32

      Lewis_King replied:
      Stirling back up in the hotel room you mean

  • Comment posted by cunny, today at 10:14

    Was foden having a dig at captain harry when he said everybody's scoring goals ??? Play Phil instead of the ageing captain who was man by of tiredness before tournament.

  • Comment posted by NGOK, today at 10:11

    HYS WC bingo:

    Knee

    Virtue

    ABE

    Millionaires

    Patio tables.

    Arrogant

  • Comment posted by jod, today at 10:09

    Foden, like Grealish, is a player who hasn't made the impact you would expect with his ability. People talk about what he could do, not what he has done. He does seem to be making more of an impact with City this season, coinciding with them playing more direct football now Haaland has arrived. For Southgate its about who produces on the day, Kane is the only automatic choice.

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 10:14

      NGOK replied:
      Grealish has made a bit of an impact in his life. I didn't get much beyond pub football.

  • Comment posted by insomnia, today at 10:07

    You win major games on mentality. Japan a great example. It’s not always which superstar is playing, it’s how much are they prepared to keep fighting. Foden looked lovely, positive and made a difference. But Gareth will play Sterling.

    • Reply posted by insomnia, today at 10:09

      insomnia replied:
      Lively

  • Comment posted by insomnia, today at 09:55

    Go with your ‘in form players’ every time. Not who’s the better player ‘in your opinion’ Gareth. Opinions don’t pay the bills.

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 09:57

      NGOK replied:
      Should they give Maguire the boot? He's picking the England side not the Premier league in form 11.

  • Comment posted by mal123, today at 09:39

    This is the problem time for England. They've come out of the group with, as usual, up and down performances, then face one of the better teams, albeit missing their best player. It's up to England how it proceeds from here. Will they provide an up or down performance? Toss a coin and see!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 09:39

    The lad Foden should have started from day one and is attack minded, which is what we need, not the negative sideways and backwards passing. This world cup is wide open for England to win it. No reason why not based on what I have seen with all the so-called favourites beaten and Germany and Belgium gone home. It's $h1t or bust now so go for it.

    • Reply posted by paul hirst, today at 09:52

      paul hirst replied:
      Belgium went into this WC ranked second in FIFA World rankings and Germany has now gone out of two consecutive tournaments in group stage after winning it in 2014. Point is no big side seems to be safe from humiliation so it wouldn't be wise to underestimate Senegal. Though I do agree England's best option due to a suspect defence is to try to be positive and take the game to the opposition

