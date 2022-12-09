Close menu
Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers12:00PrestonPreston North End
Venue: Ewood Park, England

Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Kaminski
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 16Wharton
  • 19Hedges
  • 6Morton
  • 27Travis
  • 2Brittain
  • 8Szmodics
  • 23Dack
  • 22Brereton

Substitutes

  • 4Ayala
  • 9Gallagher
  • 10Dolan
  • 13Pears
  • 14Hirst
  • 15Mola
  • 21Buckley

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 14Storey
  • 6Lindsay
  • 3Cunningham
  • 44Potts
  • 4Whiteman
  • 18Ledson
  • 2Fernández
  • 10Johnson
  • 9Evans
  • 20Woodburn

Substitutes

  • 5Bauer
  • 23Diaby
  • 25Cornell
  • 29Cross-Adair
  • 31Slater
  • 35Mawene
  • 39O'Neill
Referee:
Josh Smith

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley21118240231741
2Sheff Utd21115535191638
3Blackburn2112092422236
4Watford219662822633
5Norwich219572923632
6QPR219482624231
7Millwall219482625131
8Swansea218762728-131
9Preston218761820-231
10Sunderland218672923630
11Luton217952322130
12Coventry198562118329
13Reading2192102330-729
14Birmingham217772320328
15Middlesbrough217682926327
16Rotherham216872526-126
17Stoke2174102227-525
18Bristol City216692729-224
19Cardiff2173111725-824
20Hull2173112539-1424
21West Brom205872424023
22Wigan2165102131-1023
23Blackpool2164112433-922
24Huddersfield2054111926-719
View full Championship table

