Accrington Stanley v Portsmouth

AccringtonAccrington Stanley19:45PortsmouthPortsmouth
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Wed
|34
|23
|8
|3
|61
|22
|39
|77
|2
|Plymouth
|36
|22
|8
|6
|63
|41
|22
|74
|3
|Ipswich
|36
|20
|12
|4
|70
|31
|39
|72
|4
|Barnsley
|34
|20
|6
|8
|55
|29
|26
|66
|5
|Derby
|36
|18
|10
|8
|59
|35
|24
|64
|6
|Bolton
|37
|18
|9
|10
|51
|30
|21
|63
|7
|Wycombe
|35
|17
|6
|12
|48
|34
|14
|57
|8
|Shrewsbury
|36
|16
|7
|13
|47
|39
|8
|55
|9
|Peterborough
|35
|17
|3
|15
|55
|45
|10
|54
|10
|Portsmouth
|35
|13
|12
|10
|46
|41
|5
|51
|11
|Exeter
|35
|12
|10
|13
|47
|45
|2
|46
|12
|Lincoln City
|35
|9
|18
|8
|33
|35
|-2
|45
|13
|Bristol Rovers
|35
|12
|9
|14
|50
|56
|-6
|45
|14
|Port Vale
|36
|12
|8
|16
|36
|50
|-14
|44
|15
|Fleetwood
|36
|10
|13
|13
|37
|38
|-1
|43
|16
|Charlton
|35
|10
|12
|13
|46
|47
|-1
|42
|17
|Cheltenham
|36
|11
|7
|18
|29
|46
|-17
|40
|18
|Burton
|34
|10
|8
|16
|42
|63
|-21
|38
|19
|Oxford Utd
|36
|9
|9
|18
|38
|48
|-10
|36
|20
|Accrington
|34
|8
|11
|15
|29
|52
|-23
|35
|21
|Morecambe
|36
|7
|12
|17
|35
|57
|-22
|33
|22
|MK Dons
|36
|9
|6
|21
|32
|54
|-22
|33
|23
|Cambridge
|36
|8
|6
|22
|27
|57
|-30
|30
|24
|Forest Green
|36
|5
|8
|23
|28
|69
|-41
|23
