Oxford United v Barnsley

Oxford UtdOxford United19:45BarnsleyBarnsley
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|28
|18
|7
|3
|51
|29
|22
|61
|2
|Sheff Wed
|27
|17
|7
|3
|47
|18
|29
|58
|3
|Ipswich
|28
|15
|9
|4
|53
|28
|25
|54
|4
|Derby
|27
|14
|8
|5
|40
|21
|19
|50
|5
|Bolton
|29
|14
|8
|7
|37
|23
|14
|50
|6
|Barnsley
|25
|13
|4
|8
|33
|24
|9
|43
|7
|Peterborough
|26
|13
|2
|11
|43
|32
|11
|41
|8
|Wycombe
|27
|12
|5
|10
|35
|27
|8
|41
|9
|Shrewsbury
|28
|12
|5
|11
|35
|31
|4
|41
|10
|Exeter
|28
|10
|8
|10
|41
|39
|2
|38
|11
|Portsmouth
|26
|9
|10
|7
|34
|32
|2
|37
|12
|Bristol Rovers
|28
|10
|7
|11
|43
|50
|-7
|37
|13
|Port Vale
|27
|10
|6
|11
|28
|36
|-8
|36
|14
|Oxford Utd
|28
|9
|8
|11
|33
|33
|0
|35
|15
|Charlton
|27
|8
|10
|9
|41
|38
|3
|34
|16
|Lincoln City
|26
|6
|13
|7
|24
|30
|-6
|31
|17
|Fleetwood
|27
|6
|11
|10
|29
|30
|-1
|29
|18
|Cheltenham
|27
|8
|5
|14
|23
|34
|-11
|29
|19
|Morecambe
|27
|6
|9
|12
|31
|40
|-9
|27
|20
|MK Dons
|28
|7
|4
|17
|25
|40
|-15
|25
|21
|Accrington
|25
|6
|7
|12
|24
|41
|-17
|25
|22
|Burton
|27
|6
|7
|14
|34
|54
|-20
|25
|23
|Cambridge
|27
|7
|4
|16
|23
|46
|-23
|25
|24
|Forest Green
|29
|5
|6
|18
|24
|55
|-31
|21
