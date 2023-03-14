Close menu
League One
MorecambeMorecambe19:45CharltonCharlton Athletic
Venue: Mazuma Stadium

Morecambe v Charlton Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed34238361223977
2Plymouth36228663412274
3Ipswich362012470313972
4Barnsley34206855292666
5Derby361810859352464
6Bolton371891051302163
7Wycombe351761248341457
8Shrewsbury36167134739855
9Peterborough351731555451054
10Portsmouth351312104641551
11Exeter351210134745246
12Lincoln City3591883335-245
13Bristol Rovers35129145056-645
14Port Vale36128163650-1444
15Fleetwood361013133738-143
16Charlton351012134647-142
17Cheltenham36117182946-1740
18Burton34108164263-2138
19Oxford Utd3699183848-1036
20Accrington34811152952-2335
21Morecambe36712173557-2233
22MK Dons3696213254-2233
23Cambridge3686222757-3030
24Forest Green3658232869-4123
View full League One table

