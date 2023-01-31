Close menu
League Two
SalfordSalford City1WalsallWalsall0

Salford City 1-0 Walsall

Last updated on .From the section League Twocomments4

Salford edged closer to the automatic promotion places thanks to a 1-0 win against Walsall.

Veteran striker Matt Smith's early goal secured the Ammies' third win in five games, while the mid-table Saddlers lost their first away game since October.

Salford had already seen Ethan Galbraith go close before they struck after five minutes.

Smith rose highest to nod home Ibou Touray's cross in off a post.

Walsall's first decent chance fell to Joe Low, whose shot on the turn fizzed narrowly wide.

Shortly before the break, Salford goalkeeper Alex Cairns produced a brilliant reaction save to prevent Jamille Matt from grabbing a debut goal.

At the other end, Owen Evans was equally impressive in denying Callum Morton.

After the restart, Saddlers striker Conor Wilkinson fired in a low drive which Cairns saved well, while the Salford keeper was superb again when thwarting Jacob Maddox.

Sub Conor McAleny went closest to adding a late second goal for the Ammies when he was denied by a super stop from Evans.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12CairnsBooked at 90mins
  • 38McLoughlin
  • 42Vassell
  • 26LeakBooked at 46mins
  • 3Touray
  • 16GalbraithBooked at 71mins
  • 6Watt
  • 7Watson
  • 24BoltonSubstituted forBarryat 89'minutes
  • 17Smith
  • 27MortonSubstituted forMcAlenyat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Lund
  • 9Hendry
  • 10Bailey
  • 18McAleny
  • 20Barry
  • 23Berkoe
  • 31Torrance

Walsall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Evans
  • 24LowSubstituted forWilliamsat 87'minutes
  • 5Daniels
  • 6Monthe
  • 2WhiteBooked at 51mins
  • 42Songo'o
  • 16MaddoxBooked at 85mins
  • 3GordonSubstituted forWillmottat 67'minutes
  • 10Knowles
  • 9WilkinsonSubstituted forHutchinsonat 67'minutes
  • 19Matt

Substitutes

  • 11Williams
  • 12Smith
  • 14Comley
  • 18McEntee
  • 21Allen
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 31Willmott
Referee:
Darren Handley
Attendance:
3,255

Match Stats

Home TeamSalfordAway TeamWalsall
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home14
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Salford City 1, Walsall 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Salford City 1, Walsall 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Knowles (Walsall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  4. Booking

    Alex Cairns (Salford City) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Knowles (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Conor McAleny (Salford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt Smith (Salford City) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Watt.

  8. Post update

    Elliot Watt (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Yann Songo'o (Walsall).

  10. Post update

    Ryan Leak (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Hayden White (Walsall).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Salford City. Louie Barry replaces Luke Bolton.

  13. Post update

    Theo Vassell (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Hayden White (Walsall).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Elliot Watt (Salford City).

  16. Post update

    Jacob Maddox (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Walsall. Andy Williams replaces Joe Low.

  18. Booking

    Jacob Maddox (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Elliot Watt (Salford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Maddox (Walsall).

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment posted by Mel, at 13:55 1 Feb

    Walsall started slowly and paid the price. First half we looked hopeless and deserved to be trailing. Their keeper made a number of good saves to deny us an equaliser. On this performance we aren’t good enough to go up this season and neither are Salford.

  • Comment posted by Paul Marston, at 12:58 1 Feb

    This defeat on a poor pitch suggests Walsall will not be good enough to make the play-offs this time, especially now top-scorer Johnson has returned to Mansfield. A good start next season and....maybe.

  • Comment posted by Andrew8923, at 03:01 1 Feb

    Small club run by the people of “The 92”.

  • Comment posted by InnerWisdom, at 00:41 1 Feb

    Terrific win Salford - keep it going lads...

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient28176536171957
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Carlisle28149548272151
4Northampton27147642281449
5Salford28136938281045
6Swindon2711973628842
7Mansfield2712694036442
8Bradford2611873125641
9Barrow28124123337-440
10Stockport271161036251139
11Wimbledon2710983028239
12Sutton United28116112835-739
13Tranmere2710892923638
14Walsall2510783023737
15Doncaster26114113139-837
16Crewe2571082129-831
17Grimsby2486102632-630
18Colchester2986152937-830
19Newport2668122430-626
20Crawley2567122941-1225
21Harrogate2666143241-924
22Hartlepool2857162852-2422
23Gillingham2649131431-1721
24Rochdale2855182242-2020
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC