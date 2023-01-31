Salford City 1-0 Walsall

Match ends, Salford City 1, Walsall 0.
Salford edged closer to the automatic promotion places thanks to a 1-0 win against Walsall.
Veteran striker Matt Smith's early goal secured the Ammies' third win in five games, while the mid-table Saddlers lost their first away game since October.
Salford had already seen Ethan Galbraith go close before they struck after five minutes.
Smith rose highest to nod home Ibou Touray's cross in off a post.
Walsall's first decent chance fell to Joe Low, whose shot on the turn fizzed narrowly wide.
Shortly before the break, Salford goalkeeper Alex Cairns produced a brilliant reaction save to prevent Jamille Matt from grabbing a debut goal.
At the other end, Owen Evans was equally impressive in denying Callum Morton.
After the restart, Saddlers striker Conor Wilkinson fired in a low drive which Cairns saved well, while the Salford keeper was superb again when thwarting Jacob Maddox.
Sub Conor McAleny went closest to adding a late second goal for the Ammies when he was denied by a super stop from Evans.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Salford
Formation 4-3-3
- 12CairnsBooked at 90mins
- 38McLoughlin
- 42Vassell
- 26LeakBooked at 46mins
- 3Touray
- 16GalbraithBooked at 71mins
- 6Watt
- 7Watson
- 24BoltonSubstituted forBarryat 89'minutes
- 17Smith
- 27MortonSubstituted forMcAlenyat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Lund
- 9Hendry
- 10Bailey
- 18McAleny
- 20Barry
- 23Berkoe
- 31Torrance
Walsall
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Evans
- 24LowSubstituted forWilliamsat 87'minutes
- 5Daniels
- 6Monthe
- 2WhiteBooked at 51mins
- 42Songo'o
- 16MaddoxBooked at 85mins
- 3GordonSubstituted forWillmottat 67'minutes
- 10Knowles
- 9WilkinsonSubstituted forHutchinsonat 67'minutes
- 19Matt
Substitutes
- 11Williams
- 12Smith
- 14Comley
- 18McEntee
- 21Allen
- 23Hutchinson
- 31Willmott
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 3,255
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Salford City 1, Walsall 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tom Knowles (Walsall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Alex Cairns (Salford City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tom Knowles (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Conor McAleny (Salford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matt Smith (Salford City) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Watt.
Post update
Elliot Watt (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Yann Songo'o (Walsall).
Post update
Ryan Leak (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hayden White (Walsall).
Substitution
Substitution, Salford City. Louie Barry replaces Luke Bolton.
Post update
Theo Vassell (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hayden White (Walsall).
Post update
Foul by Elliot Watt (Salford City).
Post update
Jacob Maddox (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Andy Williams replaces Joe Low.
Booking
Jacob Maddox (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Elliot Watt (Salford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jacob Maddox (Walsall).
Comments
Join the conversation