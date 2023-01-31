Carlisle United 5-1 Barrow

Match ends, Carlisle United 5, Barrow 1.
Jon Mellish scored twice as Carlisle cruised to a 5-1 League Two derby victory over Barrow at Brunton Park.
Mellish broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time before Paul Simpson's in-form outfit cut loose after the break.
Barrow had broken their transfer record earlier in the day to sign Ged Garner from Fleetwood.
But it was Joe Garner who got himself on the scoresheet with his first goal since moving back to Carlisle for a fourth spell.
He made it 2-0 after 50 minutes as Barrow - now without a win in three games - fell apart.
Mellish, who had not scored since September, netted his second of the night and fourth of the campaign after 67 minutes.
Omari Patrick made it 4-0 18 minutes from time and United also scored Barrow's consolation, Ben Barclay heading into his own net after 84 minutes.
Leading marksman Kristian Dennis, starting the game on the bench, converted a late penalty to complete the rout after ex-Carlisle keeper Paul Farman tripped John Kymani-Gordon.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Carlisle
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Holy
- 26BarclaySubstituted forWhelanat 87'minutes
- 5Feeney
- 6Huntington
- 22MellishBooked at 76minsSubstituted forDevittat 79'minutes
- 3Armer
- 4Moxon
- 8Guy
- 7GibsonBooked at 90mins
- 10PatrickSubstituted forGordonat 74'minutes
- 41GarnerSubstituted forDennisat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Dennis
- 17Whelan
- 28Devitt
- 30Kelly
- 33Robinson
- 35McCalmont
- 36Gordon
Barrow
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Farman
- 21Warren
- 25RayBooked at 34mins
- 6Canavan
- 3Brough
- 14NealSubstituted forWhiteat 65'minutes
- 16Foley
- 7Newby
- 15GottsBooked at 56minsSubstituted forWatersat 58'minutes
- 11KaySubstituted forWhitfieldat 73'minutes
- 26BennettSubstituted forGordonat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Waters
- 10Gordon
- 12Lillis
- 13White
- 28Young
- 34Whitfield
- Referee:
- Andrew Kitchen
- Attendance:
- 9,351
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 5, Barrow 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ben Whitfield (Barrow) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Jordan Gibson (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Sam Foley (Barrow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Gibson (Carlisle United).
Post update
Foul by Patrick Brough (Barrow).
Post update
Jordan Gibson (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Goal! Carlisle United 5, Barrow 1. Kristian Dennis (Carlisle United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Paul Farman (Barrow) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Carlisle United. John-Kymani Gordon draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Corey Whelan replaces Ben Barclay because of an injury.
Goal!
Own Goal by Ben Barclay, Carlisle United. Carlisle United 4, Barrow 1.
Post update
Tom White (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Owen Moxon (Carlisle United).
Post update
Foul by Josh Gordon (Barrow).
Post update
Jack Armer (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Barrow. Conceded by Jamie Devitt.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Billy Waters (Barrow) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Gordon.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Jamie Devitt replaces Jon Mellish.
Everything changed when "We got super Paul Simpson....."
Safe journey home Bluebirds, great to have a derby game again. Not had a proper derby since the Geordies visited us every Boxing Day for a few years. (See Likely Lads Xmas Special.)
One freaky goal on the stroke of half-time the difference really.
Carlisle possess three quality players: Mellish, Patrick and Garner. I wish Carlisle well in their push for play-offs.
However, despite last nights scoreline we Barrow fans need to take a deep breath - and thank our lucky stars to be in the position we are in.
KTF - always.
I hope that clubs playing in our of the way venues receive more consideration in the fixture list. Are the lower league teams being handed an over-packed
league programme.
Even cutting 4 league games 19 home and away and 4 either one or the other based on distance travelled will help.