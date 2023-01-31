Carlisle United 5-1 Barrow

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Jon Mellish scored twice as Carlisle cruised to a 5-1 League Two derby victory over Barrow at Brunton Park.

Mellish broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time before Paul Simpson's in-form outfit cut loose after the break.

Barrow had broken their transfer record earlier in the day to sign Ged Garner from Fleetwood.

But it was Joe Garner who got himself on the scoresheet with his first goal since moving back to Carlisle for a fourth spell.

He made it 2-0 after 50 minutes as Barrow - now without a win in three games - fell apart.

Mellish, who had not scored since September, netted his second of the night and fourth of the campaign after 67 minutes.

Omari Patrick made it 4-0 18 minutes from time and United also scored Barrow's consolation, Ben Barclay heading into his own net after 84 minutes.

Leading marksman Kristian Dennis, starting the game on the bench, converted a late penalty to complete the rout after ex-Carlisle keeper Paul Farman tripped John Kymani-Gordon.

Match report supplied by PA Media.