League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United5BarrowBarrow1

Carlisle United 5-1 Barrow

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Jon Mellish scored twice as Carlisle cruised to a 5-1 League Two derby victory over Barrow at Brunton Park.

Mellish broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time before Paul Simpson's in-form outfit cut loose after the break.

Barrow had broken their transfer record earlier in the day to sign Ged Garner from Fleetwood.

But it was Joe Garner who got himself on the scoresheet with his first goal since moving back to Carlisle for a fourth spell.

He made it 2-0 after 50 minutes as Barrow - now without a win in three games - fell apart.

Mellish, who had not scored since September, netted his second of the night and fourth of the campaign after 67 minutes.

Omari Patrick made it 4-0 18 minutes from time and United also scored Barrow's consolation, Ben Barclay heading into his own net after 84 minutes.

Leading marksman Kristian Dennis, starting the game on the bench, converted a late penalty to complete the rout after ex-Carlisle keeper Paul Farman tripped John Kymani-Gordon.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Carlisle

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Holy
  • 26BarclaySubstituted forWhelanat 87'minutes
  • 5Feeney
  • 6Huntington
  • 22MellishBooked at 76minsSubstituted forDevittat 79'minutes
  • 3Armer
  • 4Moxon
  • 8Guy
  • 7GibsonBooked at 90mins
  • 10PatrickSubstituted forGordonat 74'minutes
  • 41GarnerSubstituted forDennisat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Dennis
  • 17Whelan
  • 28Devitt
  • 30Kelly
  • 33Robinson
  • 35McCalmont
  • 36Gordon

Barrow

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Farman
  • 21Warren
  • 25RayBooked at 34mins
  • 6Canavan
  • 3Brough
  • 14NealSubstituted forWhiteat 65'minutes
  • 16Foley
  • 7Newby
  • 15GottsBooked at 56minsSubstituted forWatersat 58'minutes
  • 11KaySubstituted forWhitfieldat 73'minutes
  • 26BennettSubstituted forGordonat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Waters
  • 10Gordon
  • 12Lillis
  • 13White
  • 28Young
  • 34Whitfield
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen
Attendance:
9,351

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamBarrow
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home12
Away4
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Carlisle United 5, Barrow 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Carlisle United 5, Barrow 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Whitfield (Barrow) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Booking

    Jordan Gibson (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Sam Foley (Barrow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Gibson (Carlisle United).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Brough (Barrow).

  8. Post update

    Jordan Gibson (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Carlisle United 5, Barrow 1. Kristian Dennis (Carlisle United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Paul Farman (Barrow) after a foul in the penalty area.

  11. Post update

    Penalty Carlisle United. John-Kymani Gordon draws a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Carlisle United. Corey Whelan replaces Ben Barclay because of an injury.

  13. Goal!

    Own Goal by Ben Barclay, Carlisle United. Carlisle United 4, Barrow 1.

  14. Post update

    Tom White (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Owen Moxon (Carlisle United).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Josh Gordon (Barrow).

  17. Post update

    Jack Armer (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Barrow. Conceded by Jamie Devitt.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Billy Waters (Barrow) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Gordon.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Carlisle United. Jamie Devitt replaces Jon Mellish.

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

36 comments

  • Comment posted by pope, at 22:39 31 Jan

    Still only 2pts off 6th Barrow, so your still way above where anyone expected you to be and doing a lot better than some of the bigger teams. A bad run of results come to everyone ask Orient . You can’t do anything about games played just the ones to be played, so dig in and go again and everyone stay with them, it’s still been a very good season.

    • Reply posted by Steven , at 22:42 31 Jan

      Steven replied:
      Exactly. After last season struggles your exceeding expectations, so fair play to you. Good luck 4 the remaining matches.

  • Comment posted by AMBLESIDE, at 22:16 31 Jan

    Less than 12 months ago we were clueless, looking doomed and the Conference beckoning.
    Everything changed when "We got super Paul Simpson....."
    Safe journey home Bluebirds, great to have a derby game again. Not had a proper derby since the Geordies visited us every Boxing Day for a few years. (See Likely Lads Xmas Special.)

    • Reply posted by SLF, at 21:07 1 Feb

      SLF replied:
      Haha remember those boxing day games with a great deal of fondness travelling from Durham picking up 2 mates from Alston en route to Carlisle!! Oh and still laugh at re-runs of the Likely Lads! At SJP last night to watch the lads triumph would be good to see both Carlisle and Barra have some success great support over there in Cumbria!

  • Comment posted by JJC93, at 22:12 31 Jan

    Mellish's first goal (against the wind) was massive in the first half. Well done Carlisle lads, proud of you all!

    • Reply posted by poorchester, at 23:14 31 Jan

      poorchester replied:
      He was a little bit offside though😉

  • Comment posted by LesterPolfus, at 09:59 1 Feb

    Awful post match interview from Wilde. First goal was onside, not four yards offside as he said. The following three goals were down to great passes followed by a great finish, but apparently " they never cut us open". Then he throws his own players under a bus, as if it was nothing to do with him. He has a lot to learn

  • Comment posted by pope, at 10:40 1 Feb

    The local council, local business need to realise how much publicity a football league club brings to a town . It not only puts you on the map, your mentioned every week on national media. Away fans visit an area they may never have come to, pubs have a bonus day every two weeks plus the feel good factor that a successful team brings. Help is needed to redevelop Barrows ground as well the club .

  • Comment posted by Steven , at 22:12 31 Jan

    WOW. 5-1, and another shut out from the opposition. Doesn't get better. 4 wins out of 4. Be afraid league 2. You are being hunted down. Onwards to Harrogate at BP. Happy viewing. Thanks Mr Simpson. A very big Thank you.

    • Reply posted by will, at 22:30 31 Jan

      will replied:
      Are we calling it a shut-out because their goal was an own goal?

  • Comment posted by Winning Team, at 10:56 1 Feb

    Carlisle better team but Barrow have some poor players who aren`t up to league 2 standard, good job for a good start but can see Barrow finishing around 16/17th which for them is still a decent season.

  • Comment posted by LesterPolfus, at 21:55 1 Feb

    are all barrow fans married to their brother's sister, or only the more genetically pure of their ilk . What a weird, skin srawlingly, strange bunch they are.

  • Comment posted by John Kelly, at 15:00 1 Feb

    Melting butter springs to mind when you think of Barrow's defence, major work needed there.

  • Comment posted by philmcmenemy, at 11:02 1 Feb

    Flattering scoreline imho.
    One freaky goal on the stroke of half-time the difference really.
    Carlisle possess three quality players: Mellish, Patrick and Garner. I wish Carlisle well in their push for play-offs.

    However, despite last nights scoreline we Barrow fans need to take a deep breath - and thank our lucky stars to be in the position we are in.
    KTF - always.

    • Reply posted by LesterPolfus, at 12:00 1 Feb

      LesterPolfus replied:
      So not the other 4 goals then ? Absolute delusional rubbish

  • Comment posted by Jimmy Haggis , at 22:52 31 Jan

    Why wasn't Farnam sent off or booked at the very least ?

    • Reply posted by philmcmenemy, at 11:03 1 Feb

      philmcmenemy replied:
      Because the ref knew he had been conned!

  • Comment posted by Mike Jordan, at 23:06 31 Jan

    9,351 saw a 5-1 win so what do we say about big value for money wins being set for a midweek fixture.
    I hope that clubs playing in our of the way venues receive more consideration in the fixture list. Are the lower league teams being handed an over-packed
    league programme.
    Even cutting 4 league games 19 home and away and 4 either one or the other based on distance travelled will help.

    • Reply posted by poo, at 07:30 1 Feb

      poo replied:
      What a stupid idea reducing the number of games thus reducing income. This was midweek as Carlisle had a frozen pitch on Saturday December 10th.

  • Comment posted by Andrew8923, at 03:02 1 Feb

    Carlisle United always had trouble with Barrow in the past as both clubs are in Cumbria. At least Barrow are in 9th and just below the playoffs spot.

  • Comment posted by Neil, at 22:28 31 Jan

    Barrow unlucky to lose 5-1 better side first half, conceded just before halftime and then caught out chasing game in second half, still believe we will finish ahead of Carlisle at end of season

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient28176536171957
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Carlisle28149548272151
4Northampton27147642281449
5Salford28136938281045
6Swindon2711973628842
7Mansfield2712694036442
8Bradford2611873125641
9Barrow28124123337-440
10Stockport271161036251139
11Wimbledon2710983028239
12Sutton United28116112835-739
13Tranmere2710892923638
14Walsall2510783023737
15Doncaster26114113139-837
16Crewe2571082129-831
17Grimsby2486102632-630
18Colchester2986152937-830
19Newport2668122430-626
20Crawley2567122941-1225
21Harrogate2666143241-924
22Hartlepool2857162852-2422
23Gillingham2649131431-1721
24Rochdale2855182242-2020
View full League Two table

