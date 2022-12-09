Close menu
Scottish League Two
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
Venue: Ochilview Park

Stenhousemuir v Forfar Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Football

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton16104228161234
2Stirling1693434191530
3Elgin167453128325
4Stranraer176562529-423
5East Fife166372627-121
6Stenhousemuir165562831-320
7Annan Athletic175572430-620
8Albion164571720-317
9Bonnyrigg Rose164482025-516
10Forfar164481624-816
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories