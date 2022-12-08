Last updated on .From the section World Cup

The remaining eight nations stand just three wins away from World Cup glory

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

The World Cup quarter-finals are almost upon us, with eight teams still left dreaming of winning football's biggest prize in Qatar.

But can you name every nation to have played in at least one men's World Cup quarter-final?

There are 42 in total, with more than half only playing a quarter-final on a single occasion. Beware, some of these nations may not exist any more and an added complication is that some World Cups didn't feature a quarter-final stage!

We're giving you five minutes to try and name as many as you can. Good luck...

Can you name all of the World Cup quarter-finalists in history? How to play Score: 0 / 42 05:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 42 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 42 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 20 17 19 18 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 29 30 38 39 40 41 Give up!

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds