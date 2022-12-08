Close menu
The FA Cup - Second Round - Replay
GillinghamGillingham1Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge1

Gillingham v Dagenham & Redbridge

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Match report to follow.

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Turner
  • 4Wright
  • 5Ehmer
  • 23Baggott
  • 3TutondaBooked at 21mins
  • 6Williams
  • 16Jefferies
  • 22Green
  • 21Adelakun
  • 11Reeves
  • 19Walker

Substitutes

  • 2Alexander
  • 7MacDonald
  • 9Mandron
  • 10Lee
  • 12Mnoga
  • 15Harriott
  • 17Law
  • 24Kashket
  • 33Holtam

Dag & Red

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 2Hare
  • 5Onariase
  • 16Phipps
  • 4Rance
  • 11Weston
  • 12Robinson
  • 8Sagaf
  • 3Johnson
  • 7Walker
  • 24Morias

Substitutes

  • 6Mussa
  • 9McCallum
  • 14Saunders
  • 17Zouma
  • 18Scott
  • 21Longe-King
  • 33Dixson
  • 34Franz
  • 36Bird
Referee:
Thomas Kirk

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamDag & Red
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Second Half

    Second Half begins Gillingham 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, Gillingham 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Dom Jefferies.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Walker (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Junior Morias.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohammed Sagaf (Dagenham and Redbridge) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Hare (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohammed Sagaf.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Matt Robinson (Dagenham and Redbridge).

  8. Post update

    Dom Jefferies (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Ben Reeves.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Gillingham. Dom Jefferies tries a through ball, but Jordan Green is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Tutonda (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emmanuel Onariase (Dagenham and Redbridge) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Myles Weston with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Max Ehmer.

  14. Post update

    Jordan Green (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Harry Phipps (Dagenham and Redbridge).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Gillingham 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Elkan Baggott (Gillingham) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Reeves with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Elliott Johnson.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lewis Walker (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Tutonda with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Myles Weston.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Dean Rance.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport