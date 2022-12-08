Gillingham v Dagenham & Redbridge

Second Half begins Gillingham 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.
Match report to follow.
Line-ups
Gillingham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Turner
- 4Wright
- 5Ehmer
- 23Baggott
- 3TutondaBooked at 21mins
- 6Williams
- 16Jefferies
- 22Green
- 21Adelakun
- 11Reeves
- 19Walker
Substitutes
- 2Alexander
- 7MacDonald
- 9Mandron
- 10Lee
- 12Mnoga
- 15Harriott
- 17Law
- 24Kashket
- 33Holtam
Dag & Red
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Justham
- 2Hare
- 5Onariase
- 16Phipps
- 4Rance
- 11Weston
- 12Robinson
- 8Sagaf
- 3Johnson
- 7Walker
- 24Morias
Substitutes
- 6Mussa
- 9McCallum
- 14Saunders
- 17Zouma
- 18Scott
- 21Longe-King
- 33Dixson
- 34Franz
- 36Bird
- Referee:
- Thomas Kirk
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Gillingham 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.
Post update
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Dom Jefferies.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh Walker (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Junior Morias.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mohammed Sagaf (Dagenham and Redbridge) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Josh Hare (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohammed Sagaf.
Post update
Foul by Matt Robinson (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Post update
Dom Jefferies (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Ben Reeves.
Post update
Offside, Gillingham. Dom Jefferies tries a through ball, but Jordan Green is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Tutonda (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Onariase (Dagenham and Redbridge) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Myles Weston with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Max Ehmer.
Post update
Jordan Green (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Harry Phipps (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Elkan Baggott (Gillingham) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Reeves with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Elliott Johnson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lewis Walker (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Tutonda with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Myles Weston.
Post update
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Dean Rance.