Close menu

World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi keeps Argentina dreams alive after scoring in 1,000th game

By Shamoon Hafez & Andy CryerBBC Sport at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments152

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

It just had to be him.

On his 1,000th appearance in professional football and his 100th game as Argentina captain, Lionel Messi stepped up again to keep his country's World Cup dream alive.

In his fifth World Cup, the 'magician' finally scored his first ever World Cup knockout goal as Argentina took another step to ending their 36-year wait for World Cup glory with a 2-1 second-round win against Australia.

After a nervy opening half-hour, Messi intervened to open the scoring and from there it was mostly plain sailing at an absolutely bouncing Ahmad bin Ali Stadium - until a late goal from the gallant Australians gave Argentina one almighty scare.

The Argentines now face a mouth-watering quarter-final against the Dutch with the hopes of a nation once again inevitably resting on their number 10, who is now the tournament's joint-top scorer with three goals.

Messi, who scored his 789th career goal, said: "I am happy for taking another step forward, achieving another objective. It was a very strong and difficult match."

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand said on BBC One: "The best individual performance from a player at this World Cup. It was almost god-like. I've not seen anything like this.

"How is he doing this? He is embarrassing players with his head up. He's taking people on and is able to see the whole pitch, where people are. He is phenomenal."

Fans in awe of Messi

"Muchachos, ahora nos volvimo' a ilusionar."

It's the Argentina song that has gone viral back home.

The players have been videoed chanting it and it was those lyrics - translated as 'Boys, now we got excited again' - that were on the lips of supporters before, during and after the game.

Albiceleste faithful were bouncing on the metro and in the stands as they sang it on repeat and they witnessed a masterclass from 35-year-old Messi.

Sharp intakes of breath echoed around Ahmad bin Ali every time the little left-footer got his famous boot on the ball and he rocked the stadium with a delightful opener.

There was only one outcome when the ball dropped to him in the box, caressing a nerveless finish into the far corner to set Argentina on their way.

Fans were left chanting "Messi, Messi, Messi" at the final whistle and he joined his team-mates in jumping up and down in front of their adoring following long after the end.

Messi said: "These are amazing feelings, I am really happy to share their beautiful moment with the fans. I know how much effort they have put into coming here and I know the whole of Argentina wants to be here. The bonds, the union we have is something beautiful.

"It is unbelievable the fans' passion, energy and joy. It is unbelievable. They are living it from inside and I see how they suffer and enjoy it. That is spectacular. They are excited, as all Argentinians are."

Former England captain Alan Shearer said on BBC One: "We're so lucky to be in this stadium to watch him. What a performance from him, we've talked about his ability, the hunger and desire.

"The ability to run with the ball which attracts so many players, allowing him to free up his team-mates.

"The way Messi works that space, the way he carries the ball when there is much going on around him. He's got everything.

"Whenever he gets the ball the whole stadium gets on its feet. It doesn't matter where he is on the pitch, the whole stadium rises."

Messi's goal was remarkably his first in the knockout stage of a World Cup but his total of nine is just one shy of Gabriel Batistuta's record for Argentina.

Against Australia, he completed 90% of his passes, created four chances and had nine touches in the opposition area.

Socceroos boss Graham Arnold added: "He is incredible. One of the greatest ever. We really worked hard not to be in awe of him but he is remarkable.

"Argentina should be so proud and happy they have players of that calibre."

Similarities to 1986?

View more on twitter

Under Lionel Scaloni, Argentina are chasing a third world crown - the last coming in 1986 when Diego Maradona inspired them to lift the trophy.

Walking outside the stadium, it was a sea of Argentina number 10 shirts with the names of both Messi and Maradona printed on the backs.

BBC presenter and former England striker Gary Lineker played against Maradona in 1986, in a quarter-final made infamous by the Argentina star punching the ball into the net for the game's opening goal.

Lineker said: "It does remind me a bit of 1986 and the side with Maradona. Hard to play against, tough, enduring tough games and seeing their way through.

"They were difficult to beat and relied on the magic of Maradona. There are so many similarities. Maradona was at his peak, Messi is obviously coming to the end of his career. But can they do it?

"He does things I've not seen any other player except probably Maradona do. And to have two of those players, both left-footed and both from the same country, both small...

"Different eras, enjoy them both."

Former Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta added: "We are still relying on Messi too much. The first half was not good enough and we needed to play a lot quicker.

"When Messi is on the ball, he is the only one who brings so much danger and a real threat going forward."

Messi by numbers

  • Messi became the oldest Argentine to score a World Cup knockout goal - taking the 'record' off Roberto Ayala.
  • He is one of only six players to appear at five different World Cups.
  • He is the second player to score at least three World Cup goals after his 35th birthday, after Roger Milla (five) for Cameroon.

What you said on social:

SuperSpoonerman: Messi's twilight years in football seem to be going a lot better than Ronaldo's

James: That had an air of a Sunday League game in which the one good player in it said; I'm going to score now and there's nothing you can do to stop me.

Beks: No footballer will ever get to Messi's level. NO ONE!!!

Damian Clough: Messi is two years younger than Ronaldo but always seemed a lot more mature

Roy Neymer: Lionel Messi is not normal.

BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

158 comments

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:33

    BBC's 'Messi' Obsession Continues.

    • Reply posted by theinternet_, today at 23:38

      theinternet_ replied:
      He is a great player, but yeah, it's getting a bit tiresome now beeb

  • Comment posted by FortyEightK, today at 23:30

    For crying out loud... Messi was okay. Which is better than he has been at every WC I've seen him play in. Including the one where he laughably got the player of the tournament (2014)

    Rio Ferdinand describing his performance as the best individual one of this WC... It really wasn't.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 23:47

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Alright clever clogs. Who do you think produced the best ever individual performance at a Workd Cup that you have seen

  • Comment posted by philt77, today at 23:30

    It will all end in tears soon. The team aren't strong enough to win the tournament. This is not a repeat of 86. Maradona was in his pomp then and several other team members were world class.

    • Reply posted by Otm Shank, today at 23:35

      Otm Shank replied:
      Agree about the rest of his colleagues. Hard pressed to find a World Class player beside Messi although I will say De Paul is really good. I dont rate Lautaro and don't see the big deal.

  • Comment posted by JM, today at 23:21

    Messi did look sharp in the second half. But still don’t think Arg look all that convincing. Think a slowly improving Netherlands have a great shot at beating them in the QF.

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 23:49

      Arch Stanton replied:
      No one looks convincing.
      8 of the last 16 look like they could win it.

  • Comment posted by EzPz, today at 23:29

    The coverage of Messi is utterly cringeworthy in terms of exaggeration.

    The commentary&punditry is so amateur. DannyMurphy said "it just isnt going for Messi, is it?" Then 5mins later "hes had an amazing game"

    They make out every small pass is amazing & if he beats a player,they all say its genius.Get a grip.

    If it wasnt for the media,id be happy if they won the cup,for a change.

    Cmon Holland!

    • Reply posted by philt77, today at 23:33

      philt77 replied:
      BBC Brown Nosers with Messi

  • Comment posted by GCC, today at 23:26

    Messi is an amazing footballer but his behaviour on the pitch is pure class. He is regularly fouled but never complains to the referee. Modern footballers take note! A class act

    • Reply posted by joffey, today at 23:32

      joffey replied:
      Cr7 ,take note

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 23:22

    Unlike CR, team matters more than the individual as he demonstrated on countless occasions tonight.

  • Comment posted by Teleport, today at 23:21

    The word genius should never be used in football.

    • Reply posted by Harry Stottle, today at 23:27

      Harry Stottle replied:
      Winner of the Football General Knowledge Quiz after getting all the questions right?

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 23:17

    Some say Maradona, some say Pele (stay well big man), some say Messi...
    Doesn't really matter. All great. All right up there. Let's enjoy Messi at his last world Cup in the autumn of his career.
    To do it at that level for almost 20 years is ludicrous

    • Reply posted by Its NOT Coming Home, today at 23:18

      Its NOT Coming Home replied:
      Most say Maradona, some say Pele…the clueless say Messi

  • Comment posted by Boom123, today at 23:38

    Messi is one of the greatest for sure, but the punditry is so nauseating. Rio says the same stuff after every game of Messi's.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 23:33

    Lads, it's Australia

  • Comment posted by skjorta, today at 23:21

    So tired of the bombastic over the top sensationalised words used by press and pundits in this World Cup. Are we watching the same games? Because everyone is mediocre at best, including Messi and Argentina.

    • Reply posted by Jedi_Master, today at 23:46

      Jedi_Master replied:
      How many goals have you scored in the World Cup? Maybe time to button it, eh?

  • Comment posted by Saintpaz, today at 23:39

    in other news, Argentina are average.

    • Reply posted by Otm Shank, today at 23:49

      Otm Shank replied:
      They really are. If they manage to win the World Cup, it will be just like Cristiano Ronaldo dragging an awful Portugal side to a Euros win.

      Now watch the downvotes because I mentioned his name.

  • Comment posted by 147, today at 23:35

    The BBC seems to think people are unable to digest quality analysis of sport and instead post gushy and ultimately empty articles telling us that (insert world class player) is great…well that is a surprise!

    Increasingly, the content is produced to gain a reaction or attention through sensationalism rather than provide quality journalism. Let’s see more insightful content in the future please.

  • Comment posted by AAb, today at 23:27

    Taking nothing away from a great Messi goal but Seems like scoring and be non-existent for 89mins in this World Cup gets you MOTM award….. If this was ronaldo BBC would complain he walked for most the game

  • Comment posted by lm1950, today at 23:22

    The endless fawning over Messi is getting really tiresome. He's obviously way past his prime but every time he even looks at the ball, the pundits all seem to enter some sort of feverish trance of obsequious praise, it's fairly embarrassing

    • Reply posted by Junior Shabadoo, today at 23:27

      Junior Shabadoo replied:
      Aww, poor you.

  • Comment posted by Meallagh, today at 23:21

    Truly the best for 15 years

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 23:28

    Never mind 12 days of Christmas, BBC will have 12 days of fawning over Messi if Argentina win the World Cup. Can you imagine.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 23:32

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      It's a shame that your amusing username is coupled with tedious whiny comments.

  • Comment posted by big G, today at 23:41

    Becoming boring now fair play. I'll make just one point about the comparison shown on this article. Maradona carried Argentina to the World cup with simply outstanding performance, many times one man performances. I have never seen Messi do that at a world cup. Even tonight against a weaker side his performance wasn't on the same level as Maradona that year against a number of quality sides

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:33

    Messi has got two games left before Argentina get knocked out in the Semi's by Brazil

    • Reply posted by Velk, today at 23:39

      Velk replied:
      You mean one game,before they face brz, ofcourse if both teams win their games

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022