The fixture between Wealdstone and Chesterfield was initially due to be played in November and has now been postponed for a second time

Tuesday's National League game between Wealdstone and Chesterfield has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The pitch at Grosvenor Vale failed an inspection on Monday following a day of persistent rain in west London.

With more showers forecast the club said it would postpone the match on safety grounds and announced the decision on social media.

Both Wealdstone and Chesterfield say they will inform supporters when the fixture is rearranged.