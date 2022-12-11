Queens Park Rangers v Burnley

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Ethan Laird.
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Dieng
- 27Laird
- 3Dunne
- 5Clarke-Salter
- 22Paal
- 17Dozzell
- 15Field
- 47Iroegbunam
- 14Thomas
- 9Dykes
- 7Willock
Substitutes
- 2Kakay
- 4Dickie
- 13Archer
- 20Richards
- 25Shodipo
- 30Armstrong
- 37Adomah
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 49Muric
- 22da Silva
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 36Beyer
- 29Maatsen
- 4Cork
- 24Cullen
- 7Gudmundsson
- 8Brownhill
- 23Tella
- 9Rodríguez
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 10Barnes
- 11Twine
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 17Manuel
- 26Bastien
- 27Churlinov
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Nathan Tella (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nathan Tella (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Arijanet Muric.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.