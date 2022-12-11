Close menu
Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers0BurnleyBurnley0

Queens Park Rangers v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dieng
  • 27Laird
  • 3Dunne
  • 5Clarke-Salter
  • 22Paal
  • 17Dozzell
  • 15Field
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 14Thomas
  • 9Dykes
  • 7Willock

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 4Dickie
  • 13Archer
  • 20Richards
  • 25Shodipo
  • 30Armstrong
  • 37Adomah

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49Muric
  • 22da Silva
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 36Beyer
  • 29Maatsen
  • 4Cork
  • 24Cullen
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 8Brownhill
  • 23Tella
  • 9Rodríguez

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 10Barnes
  • 11Twine
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 17Manuel
  • 26Bastien
  • 27Churlinov
Referee:
Peter Bankes

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Ethan Laird.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers).

  3. Post update

    Nathan Tella (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nathan Tella (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Arijanet Muric.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley22119240231742
2Sheff Utd22125536191741
3Blackburn22120102526-136
4Norwich2210573023735
5Preston229762221134
6Watford219662822633
7QPR229582624232
8Millwall229582726132
9Reading22102102430-632
10Swansea228772729-231
11Sunderland218672923630
12Middlesbrough228683127430
13Luton227962424030
14Birmingham227872320329
15Coventry208572119229
16Bristol City227693030027
17Rotherham226882629-326
18Stoke2275102429-526
19Cardiff2274111927-825
20Wigan2266102232-1024
21Hull2173112539-1424
22West Brom205872424023
23Blackpool2265112433-923
24Huddersfield2154121927-819
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport