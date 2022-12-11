Close menu
Championship
WatfordWatford15:00HullHull City
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Hull City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley22119240231742
2Sheff Utd22125536191741
3Blackburn22120102526-136
4Norwich2210573023735
5Preston229762221134
6Watford219662822633
7QPR229582624232
8Millwall229582726132
9Reading22102102430-632
10Swansea228772729-231
11Sunderland218672923630
12Middlesbrough228683127430
13Luton227962424030
14Birmingham227872320329
15Coventry208572119229
16Bristol City227693030027
17Rotherham226882629-326
18Stoke2275102429-526
19Cardiff2274111927-825
20Wigan2266102232-1024
21Hull2173112539-1424
22West Brom205872424023
23Blackpool2265112433-923
24Huddersfield2154121927-819
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport