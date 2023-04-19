Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Everton Women

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Clare Wheeler.
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0Everton WomenEverton Women0
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 4-3-3
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Clare Wheeler.
Attempt missed. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|10
|9
|0
|1
|31
|8
|23
|27
|2
|Arsenal Women
|9
|8
|0
|1
|25
|5
|20
|24
|3
|Man Utd Women
|9
|7
|1
|1
|24
|6
|18
|22
|4
|Man City Women
|9
|6
|1
|2
|21
|10
|11
|19
|5
|West Ham Women
|10
|5
|0
|5
|15
|18
|-3
|15
|6
|Aston Villa Women
|9
|4
|0
|5
|13
|19
|-6
|12
|7
|Tottenham Women
|8
|3
|0
|5
|11
|14
|-3
|9
|8
|Everton Women
|8
|3
|0
|5
|7
|10
|-3
|9
|9
|Liverpool Women
|9
|2
|2
|5
|11
|16
|-5
|8
|10
|Reading Women
|10
|2
|1
|7
|12
|23
|-11
|7
|11
|Brighton Women
|8
|2
|1
|5
|11
|29
|-18
|7
|12
|Leicester City Women
|9
|0
|0
|9
|2
|25
|-23
|0
Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the art of punditry and rank the best analysts
Improvisational crime comedy stars Will Arnett as eccentric detective Terry Seattle
Check out the star-studded selection of films to watch on BBC iPlayer now
Darragh MacIntyre and Allison Morris revisit the tragic murder of an Irish sporting icon's daughter