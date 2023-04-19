Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0Everton WomenEverton Women0

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Everton Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Williams
  • 16Kullberg
  • 21Morse
  • 2Fox
  • 3Pattinson
  • 11Terland
  • 12Bance
  • 22Robinson
  • 8Connolly
  • 7Sarri
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 1Walsh
  • 4Visalli
  • 6Stefanovic
  • 13Stott
  • 14Park
  • 15Green
  • 18Carter
  • 20Williams
  • 40Startup

Everton Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Brosnan
  • 17Hope
  • 4Sevecke
  • 20Finnigan
  • 2Veje
  • 22Galli
  • 7Wheeler
  • 8Christiansen
  • 14Sørensen
  • 25Snoeijs
  • 11Park

Substitutes

  • 10Bennison
  • 12Ramsey
  • 15Beever-Jones
  • 21Maier
  • 27Stenevik
  • 28Holmgaard
  • 39Clarke
Referee:
Lauren Impey

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Clare Wheeler.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women109013182327
2Arsenal Women98012552024
3Man Utd Women97112461822
4Man City Women961221101119
5West Ham Women105051518-315
6Aston Villa Women94051319-612
7Tottenham Women83051114-39
8Everton Women8305710-39
9Liverpool Women92251116-58
10Reading Women102171223-117
11Brighton Women82151129-187
12Leicester City Women9009225-230
The FA Women's Super League table

