Tottenham Hotspur Women v West Ham United Women

Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 22Spencer
- 4Turner
- 3Zadorsky
- 5Bartrip
- 14Ildhusøy
- 8Cho
- 25Summanen
- 6HarropSubstituted forNevilleat 54'minutes
- 24Spence
- 23AyaneSubstituted forKarczewskaat 54'minutes
- 18Ubogagu
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 7Naz
- 9Karczewska
- 13Ale
- 15James
- 26Pearse
- 29Neville
West Ham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Arnold
- 12Longhurst
- 3Shimizu
- 22FiskBooked at 32mins
- 2Smith
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 4Stringer
- 19HayashiSubstituted forEvansat 45'minutes
- 9Walker
- 26Asseyi
- 23Cissoko
Substitutes
- 7Evans
- 11Atkinson
- 17Filis
- 20Kyvag
- 28Hillyerd
- 33Houssein
- 41Flannery
- Referee:
- Richie Watkins
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cho So-Hyun.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.
Post update
Cho So-Hyun (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kirsty Smith (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Foul by Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Kirsty Smith (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Risa Shimizu.
Post update
Foul by Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Ashleigh Neville replaces Kerys Harrop.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Nikola Karczewska replaces Rosella Ayane.
Post update
Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, West Ham United Women 1. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lisa Evans.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kirsty Smith with a cross.