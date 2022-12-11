Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women12:30Man Utd WomenManchester United Women
Venue: Etihad Stadium, England

Manchester City Women v Manchester United Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Roebuck
  • 2Casparij
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 5Greenwood
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 10Castellanos
  • 7Coombs
  • 9Kelly
  • 21Shaw
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 6Houghton
  • 8Fowler
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 13Raso
  • 14Morgan
  • 22MacIver
  • 33Kennedy
  • 41Blakstad

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 22Parris
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 4Moore
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 17García
  • 20Tounkara
  • 28Williams
  • 32Baggaley
  • 37Staniforth
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women98012862224
2Man Utd Women87012351821
3Arsenal Women87012141721
4Man City Women86022091118
5Aston Villa Women84041215-312
6West Ham Women94051318-512
7Tottenham Women73041112-19
8Everton Women8305710-39
9Liverpool Women92251116-58
10Reading Women92161020-107
11Brighton Women82151129-187
12Leicester City Women9009225-230
View full The FA Women's Super League table

