Tranmere Rovers' Prenton Park has been the home ground of Liverpool Women since 2018

Liverpool's game at home to Leicester City became the second Women's Super League match to be postponed on Sunday because of the weather.

The pitch at Tranmere Rovers' Prenton Park passed an initial inspection at 10:00 GMT but failed a second check two hours later before a 14:00 kick-off.

Brighton announced on Saturday external-link their match against Everton, also a 14:00 GMT start, was off due to a frozen pitch.

Sunday's games are the final round of WSL fixtures scheduled for 2022.

Liverpool sit ninth in the table, three places above bottom side Leicester, who are yet to register a point nine games in, while Brighton and Everton are 11th and eighth respectively.

"Despite the efforts of a large number of staff and volunteers, ice surrounding the pitch has made it impossible to properly remove the covers from the pitch," a Liverpool statement said. external-link

Both host clubs said the fixtures would be rearranged in due course.