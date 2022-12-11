Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women3Reading WomenReading Women0

Chelsea Women v Reading Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30Berger
  • 15Périsset
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 5Ingle
  • 21Charles
  • 28Cankovic
  • 9England
  • 14Kirby

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 3Nouwen
  • 7Carter
  • 10James
  • 11Reiten
  • 17Fleming
  • 20Kerr
  • 26Buchanan
  • 27Abdullina

Reading Women

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 25Burns
  • 2Bryson
  • 14CooperBooked at 49mins
  • 5Evans
  • 28Woodham
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 9Eikeland
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 37Primmer
  • 12Harries
  • 11Wade

Substitutes

  • 1Moloney
  • 3Mukandi
  • 7Wellings
  • 10Dowie
  • 15Hendrix
  • 17Caldwell
  • 18Jane
  • 23Rowe
  • 30Poulter
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home15
Away3
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  4. Booking

    Deanna Cooper (Reading Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Deanna Cooper (Reading Women).

  7. Post update

    Ève Périsset (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lauren Wade (Reading Women).

  9. Post update

    Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).

  11. Post update

    Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Chelsea Women 3, Reading Women 0.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Chelsea Women 3, Reading Women 0.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ève Périsset (Chelsea Women).

  16. Post update

    Lily Woodham (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fran Kirby.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fran Kirby.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women109013162527
2Arsenal Women98012552024
3Man Utd Women97112461822
4Man City Women961221101119
5West Ham Women105051518-315
6Aston Villa Women94051319-612
7Tottenham Women83051114-39
8Everton Women8305710-39
9Liverpool Women92251116-58
10Reading Women102171023-137
11Brighton Women82151129-187
12Leicester City Women9009225-230
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories