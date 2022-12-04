Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Heart of Midlothian's friendly match with UD Almeria in Spain has been abandoned after "altercations between both sets of players".

The Scottish Premiership side were trailing 1-0 to Dyego Sousa's opener when Hearts' Alex Cochrane and Almeria's Rodrigo Ely were sent off.

"The decision has been made to abandon the match," the club tweeted.

Hearts are currently on a domestic break and resume their league campaign against Kilmarnock on 17 December.

Robbie Neilson's side previously lost 4-0 to friendly opponents Blackburn Rovers while in Spain.