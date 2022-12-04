Last updated on .From the section Irish

Portadown won their first league game of the season

Greg Moorhouse scored a 40-yard screamer as Portadown beat Newry City 3-1 to collect their first league win of the season.

Lee Upton gave Portadown, with one point to their name, the lead early in the second half.

Moorhouse let fly with a stunning strike that flew over Steven Maguire and double the Ports' lead.

Jordan Jenkins made it three before John McGovern pulled a goal back for Newry and Ryan McGivern's red card.

It was the very definition of a game of two halves in the Newry Showgrounds, as a tepid first half gave way to action packed second half and a much-needed three points for Portadown.

Portadown came close through Reece Jordan corners at the end of the first half, and at the beginning of the second half they made the breakthrough via one of his corners.

Paddy McNally rose highest and his header was blocked but the ball fell kindly for Upton to tuck the ball into the bottom corner for Portadown's first goal since 15 October.

The second game in spectacular fashion when the ball came to Moorhouse 40 yards from goal and he had the vision to spot Stephen Maguire off his line. His perfect strike flew over Maguire and into the top corner.

Then came a moment to forget for Maguire as he slipped when returning a Ryan McGivern pass back and Jenkins was on hand to capitalise on the mistake and tap the ball into an empty.

It seemed like that was that, but from the restart John McGovern grabbed one back with a nice stooping header.

But two minutes later Newry's McGivern saw red for hauling down Jenkins as he was through on goal to finish any faint Newry hopes.