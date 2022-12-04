Last updated on .From the section England

Sterling has played in two of England's four matches at the World Cup in Qatar

Raheem Sterling's future at the World Cup is unclear after he left the squad to deal with a "family matter", said England manager Gareth Southgate.

The 27-year-old was unavailable for Sunday's last-16 match against Senegal.

"He will go and deal with that matter and we will have to take it from there," Southgate told ITV.

"I had quite a bit of time with him this morning but I have had to pass that on to other people to help him with that."

The Chelsea forward started and scored in England's 6-2 win over Iran in their opening group game before being called on again for the 0-0 draw with the United States.

Southgate opted instead to play Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden either side of Harry Kane for England's 3-0 win over Wales.

The England boss has often relied on Sterling during major tournaments; he started all seven of England's Euro 2020 matches.

