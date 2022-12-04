Last updated on .From the section England

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

England captain Harry Kane said he is expecting a "tough battle" against France in the World Cup quarter-final after they cruised past Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday.

The 29-year-old scored his first goal of the tournament in England's win.

"Knockout games are never easy. We have shown great maturity throughout the tournament," said Kane.

The Three Lions will face defending champions France in the last eight on Saturday (19:00 GMT).

Kane praised his side's mentality to score goals and keep a third clean sheet in a row.

"Mentality was top from the beginning. Another knockout win, over the years they have not been easy for England," he added.

"We have a great mixture of youth and experience now. We will enjoy this one, but then our focus turns to that [France game]. It will be a really tough battle."

More to follow.

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds