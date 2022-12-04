Close menu

World Cup 2022 - England 3-0 Senegal: 'Gareth Southgate's critics must admit he got it spot on again'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Al Bayt, Al Khor

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments360

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Jordan Henderson's sweeping finish was not simply the pivotal moment in England's World Cup win over Senegal but a vindication of manager Gareth Southgate's sure touch in team selection.

Henderson has been a lightning conductor for critics ready to poke at Southgate's perceived conservatism, but if one pick showed the England manager's priceless ability to shut out the noise and focus on the requirements of tournament football it was his decision to stick with Liverpool's 32-year-old captain.

Needless to say, the court of social media opinion was vociferous in its condemnation of the choice before the game but Southgate is impervious to such outside influence and Henderson was central to a 3-0 win that sets up a quarter-final with France on Saturday.

When England were struggling against the USA in the group stage, Southgate ignored those of us who felt Manchester City's Phil Foden was the answer and called on Henderson to restore control with his vast experience. He did the job, then did it again in the 3-0 victory that sent Wales home as England topped their group.

Henderson may lack the so-called "X Factor" of many of those around him in England's squad, but as old Liverpool manager Bob Paisley used to say: "You need somebody to carry the piano before anyone else can play it."

This is a quality and team ethic Southgate recognises in Henderson and why he will start again against France. The manner in which he, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice combine in midfield now looks an unbreakable link.

Southgate said: "Jordan has been outstanding. He's such a leader. He knits the team together and around the camp he's brilliant. His performances have been top drawer."

Henderson's game intelligence does indeed allow those such as Bellingham to flourish and it was significant that the 19-year-old pointed at his more experienced team-mate to demand applause and recognition after they combined for England's first goal.

Former England defender Matthew Upson told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Henderson is the one selection up for debate but not now. The midfield three in this match has been the standout for me. Henderson arrived in the box all the time and he had the freedom to do that knowing Declan Rice was behind him."

Bellingham said: "He was brilliant. I have seen some of the rubbish about him playing. It's ridiculous. He is so underrated technically. He delivered in a big game with a massive goal. I think it's time he gets a bit of respect."

Another of England's young brigade, Foden, added: "Jordan is massive. When someone is not doing something right on the pitch he is quick to tell you off. I don't mind that. He is a leader and a captain of his club and has that in his locker."

Henderson's inclusion was one element of a Southgate team selection that drew plenty of comment in and around Al Bayt Stadium when the team was announced, but those of us who raised an eyebrow - perhaps even two - must accept he got it absolutely spot on.

And respect, too, has to go to Southgate for once again showing a singularity of purpose to stick to what he believed would get the right result.

Marcus Rashford's two goals against Wales might have persuaded other managers to make the populist choice and pick the Manchester United forward but he went back to the bench and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka returned. Foden also kept his place with Raheem Sterling absent dealing with the aftermath of a break-in at his family home in London.

Foden made two goals. Saka scored one. Southgate got it right.

Southgate is now experienced in the art of tournament management after reaching the World Cup semi-final in 2018 and the Euro 2020 final. When they ran out of momentum and were relegated from their Uefa Nations League group, Southgate revealed he had reflected on these struggles and decided it was time to be ruthless.

This is reflected in the teams he is picking. He is shutting out the noise from elsewhere, building his team through the tournament, and that measured approach is producing a group that is a growing threat.

England's midfield triumvirate of Henderson, Rice and Bellingham looks perfectly balanced with the front trio of captain Harry Kane, now only one behind Wayne Rooney's international record of 53 following his goal here, is the ideal fulcrum for Foden and Saka in the wide positions.

It is a telling statistic that England's 12 goals in four games at this World Cup have been scored by eight players as Southgate has manoeuvred his squad expertly.

Southgate now faces another selection conundrum before meeting France, with Kylian Mbappe in sensational form and no doubt noting Harry Maguire's early struggles against Senegalese pace.

Will Southgate risk upsetting the fine balance he has achieved in this England side by utilising an extra defender, using three at the back as insurance and entrusting the pace of Kyle Walker to somehow subdue the jet-heeled Mbappe?

The smart money must surely be on England naming an unchanged side after this comprehensive victory.

It is another pressure point for Southgate and his staff but the reassuring fact for England's fans is that he got the big selection calls right against Senegal. He must be entrusted to do the same again come Saturday night.

BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

363 comments

  • Comment posted by gerrardsawaster, at 23:26 4 Dec

    …but they won’t. They’ll moan and moan about him being Mr Boring and somehow ruining English football. Despite the fact he’s more successful than the previous 16 managers and is responsible for building this fantastic team. They trust him and play for him cos he trained them at youth level. These are the glory days. Enjoy them whilst he’s here.

    • Reply posted by JasonH, at 23:28 4 Dec

      JasonH replied:
      Sadly your comment won't get the recognition it deserves, because you're spot on.

  • Comment posted by just-another-viewpoint, at 23:23 4 Dec

    It's a great result :-) ...but as for the media, if the next game doesn't go to plan they'll be writing what an awful Manager he is! ...anyway as a Welshman whose team didn't make the cut, I will be getting behind them. Go on lads do the whole of our nations proud!!

    • Reply posted by tedsdad66, at 23:44 4 Dec

      tedsdad66 replied:
      Fair play.

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, at 23:23 4 Dec

    Not starting Mason Mount makes all the difference.

    • Reply posted by Bodie, today at 00:01

      Bodie replied:
      Why bring mount on today when Madison could do with some game time !

  • Comment posted by muz2549, at 23:24 4 Dec

    We will see how good he is against a decent team in France. He has to have a go at France, if we lose we lose but please have a go at them

    • Reply posted by Jim, at 23:44 4 Dec

      Jim replied:
      Indeed, stick with current system and don't go defensive due to fear of losing, that is the way to lose

  • Comment posted by Sedgley Wolf, at 23:30 4 Dec

    Tonight I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of Scotsmen wearing Senegal shirts suddenly cried out in terror and were all suddenly silenced.

    • Reply posted by Al_En, at 23:37 4 Dec

      Al_En replied:
      Ha, likely true but not all will have been. I really don't care which of the home side teams are in there flying the flag, as long as one is. Of course many really, really do care. Personally I'd happily see England take the overall, no matter how unlikely that may be. Good luck to you.

  • Comment posted by GD1892, at 23:36 4 Dec

    Can't believe that there are English people who want Southgate to fail. You people are a disgrace to your country.

    • Reply posted by Bob , at 23:40 4 Dec

      Bob replied:
      That's the English for you. General lack of pride.

  • Comment posted by Zak, at 23:33 4 Dec

    Hearing some nonsense about the Senegal being weak.

    Senegal are NOT weak, we made them look weak - At the start, they actually made it quite tough with their physicality and man to man marking - We just broke them down with pace, power and intricate passing.

    • Reply posted by jhcuz, at 23:38 4 Dec

      jhcuz replied:
      the Netherlands game proved they weren't pushovers, if being AFCON champions wasn't enough proof for some.

  • Comment posted by The real ping pong guy, at 23:31 4 Dec

    Pretty much all the attacking players scored/assisted. Henderson the first to. Every starting player vindicated selection. It's crazy how some witless fools will still refuse to give Southgate any credit.

    • Reply posted by jhcuz, at 23:36 4 Dec

      jhcuz replied:
      Exactly. I remember when Sven (who's probably the second-most competent England manager we've had this century) got just two goals in the 2002 group stage. But Southgate is the one called a 'football terrorist' and every word under the sun by certain fans.

  • Comment posted by Wengerout, at 23:27 4 Dec

    We were to pedestrian for the first 30 minutes and probably should credit some of that to Senegal for the way they set up against us. After that we were better. When we play to our full potential we can give anyone a game. However against a better team such as France if we start like that we will lose control of the match and it won't be so easy to get it back. That is a problem Southgate must fix

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, at 23:34 4 Dec

    Southgate's slow and steady tactics are working so far and this may just win England the 'race'.

    • Reply posted by jhcuz, at 23:36 4 Dec

      jhcuz replied:
      playing careful conservative football usually wins international tournaments. England actually have the depth to do it now, just minus the defence.

  • Comment posted by cheeryAllyj, at 23:22 4 Dec

    That's why so called Pundits are Pundits and not actual Managers.

    Well done England and Southgate next game will be a toughy though fingers crossed.

    • Reply posted by Atlantic252, at 23:30 4 Dec

      Atlantic252 replied:
      They have done very well so far but as you say the next match is the acid-test of his managerial and tactical skills.
      But France must be fearful after today's performance.

  • Comment posted by the_mr_Tree, at 23:37 4 Dec

    England scored more goals than any other team in the group stage, and another 3 tonight. People still complain we're too negative and defensive. I feel like the problem is with the fans, not the manager

    • Reply posted by AOAW, at 23:56 4 Dec

      AOAW replied:
      Agree. Bar none, England has arguably the worst set of fans in the world. I think they have what it takes to win it.

  • Comment posted by adraxis, at 23:30 4 Dec

    Let’s keep our heads on the ground. Yes, we won comfortably. But we looked shaky in the first thirty minutes, and Senegal would have taken the lead but for Pickford’s brilliance.

    In that thirty minutes, France would have demolished us. We will have to play better to beat them.

    • Reply posted by Lee, at 23:33 4 Dec

      Lee replied:
      Or even keep our feet on the ground

  • Comment posted by Dinoscaramanga, at 23:31 4 Dec

    I would say Henderson is a far better player now than anytime in the last 10 years. He's learned a role for himself, communicating, playing to his strengths, being strong, role model.

    • Reply posted by Wibble, at 23:35 4 Dec

      Wibble replied:
      You clearly don't watch Liverpool too often, he's been that player for years, just everyone writes him off as a water carrier.

      The guy has captained his team to win everything there is to win at club level bar the inferior European trophies that Liverpool don't take part in. Klopp replaced pretty much every position at Liverpool since he joined, Henderson is still there.

      Says it all.

  • Comment posted by guyguy, at 23:23 4 Dec

    Cautious optimism is the way to go as England fan. We've played some great football and there's no need for some fans to put it down to the quality of the opponents. That being said, France will be the real test, arguably Southgate's biggest since he became manager.

    • Reply posted by richaca2, at 23:28 4 Dec

      richaca2 replied:
      France, then potentially Spain/Portugal, then Brazil. If we win, we will deserve it

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, at 23:31 4 Dec

    France will be a more true test of how 'spot on' Southgate's tactics really are.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 00:09

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      If England get by France, they could just go all the way.

  • Comment posted by MatthewCop15, at 23:21 4 Dec

    England vs France will be interesting

    • Reply posted by Atlantic252, at 23:34 4 Dec

      Atlantic252 replied:
      It will, and on current form the winners are likely to be champions, despite Brasil being pre-tournament favourites.

  • Comment posted by Just_Not_Cricket, at 23:37 4 Dec

    As long as he doesn’t switch to three at the back against France.

    This formation is working with Rice and Henderson providing the protection and allowing Bellingham to rampage forward.

    Foden has to stay in the team to provide that creativity. Saka and Rashford interchangeable (both playing well so far this tournament).

  • Comment posted by Oh Danny boy, at 23:36 4 Dec

    Aside from Mbappe (who can turn matches on his own, I get that!) do France really have similar squad depth to England? I appreciate they have at least two World class players out injured but still, England deserve to be confident.

    Yes they haven’t played a “big” team yet but no one has this early in a World Cup - they have won games emphatically and with minimal fuss, bookings and injuries!

    • Reply posted by shadow warrior, at 23:40 4 Dec

      shadow warrior replied:
      It’s our defence that’s the issue

      Midfield and going forward I think only Brazil has better players in-depth in the squad

      Can we keep France out is what this is about and can we hold our nerve if we go behind

      50/50

  • Comment posted by England supporter right here, at 23:35 4 Dec

    I told you all that you'll be eating your words and was right again. Hate how negative the majority of England 'fans' are on here. Where are you now?!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022