Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion

SunderlandSunderland20:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|22
|12
|8
|2
|43
|23
|20
|44
|2
|Sheff Utd
|22
|12
|5
|5
|36
|19
|17
|41
|3
|Blackburn
|22
|12
|0
|10
|25
|26
|-1
|36
|4
|Norwich
|22
|10
|5
|7
|30
|23
|7
|35
|5
|Watford
|22
|9
|7
|6
|28
|22
|6
|34
|6
|Preston
|22
|9
|7
|6
|22
|21
|1
|34
|7
|Millwall
|22
|9
|5
|8
|27
|26
|1
|32
|8
|Reading
|22
|10
|2
|10
|24
|30
|-6
|32
|9
|QPR
|22
|9
|4
|9
|26
|27
|-1
|31
|10
|Swansea
|22
|8
|7
|7
|27
|29
|-2
|31
|11
|Sunderland
|21
|8
|6
|7
|29
|23
|6
|30
|12
|Middlesbrough
|22
|8
|6
|8
|31
|27
|4
|30
|13
|Luton
|22
|7
|9
|6
|24
|24
|0
|30
|14
|Birmingham
|22
|7
|8
|7
|23
|20
|3
|29
|15
|Coventry
|20
|8
|5
|7
|21
|19
|2
|29
|16
|Bristol City
|22
|7
|6
|9
|30
|30
|0
|27
|17
|Rotherham
|22
|6
|8
|8
|26
|29
|-3
|26
|18
|Stoke
|22
|7
|5
|10
|24
|29
|-5
|26
|19
|Cardiff
|22
|7
|4
|11
|19
|27
|-8
|25
|20
|Hull
|22
|7
|4
|11
|25
|39
|-14
|25
|21
|Wigan
|22
|6
|6
|10
|22
|32
|-10
|24
|22
|West Brom
|20
|5
|8
|7
|24
|24
|0
|23
|23
|Blackpool
|22
|6
|5
|11
|24
|33
|-9
|23
|24
|Huddersfield
|21
|5
|4
|12
|19
|27
|-8
|19
