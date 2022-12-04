Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Buddies manager Stephen Robinson feels Keanu Baccus is one of several players who have proven their worth since arriving at St Mirren

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is worried that he could lose Keanu Baccus in the January transfer window after his displays in midfield for Australia at the World Cup. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Sunderland and Scotland forward Ross Stewart is a signing target of Greek side Olympiakos. (Sun) external-link

Dundee United player-coach Charlie Mulgrew feels that becoming a manager would be "like starting a whole new career again" but that, ultimately, is what he would like to do. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is ready to make his move for Tranmere Rovers' attacking right-back Josh Dacres-Cogley in January. (The Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic could make his debut at the Qatar World Cup in Croatia's last-16 match against Japan, as reports in Croatian media suggest Borna Sosa, who has played in all the group matches, is suffering from a fever. (Sun) external-link

Raith Rovers forward Lewis Vaughan admits he does wonder what path his career might have taken had it not been for his four ACL injuries. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Scottish football should set up a "crisis summit" or "working group" to address the spiralling cost of attending away games, argues Stuart Murphy, chief executive of the Scottish Football Supporters' Association.(Herald - subscription required) external-link

Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish claims no amount of improvement under Michael Beale can help Rangers overtake Celtic in the race for this season's Scottish Premiership, but buying wisely in the January transfer window and a cup success are reasonable targets. (Daily Record) external-link

Despite not enjoying "an ideal start" to life at Hibernian, Harry McKirdy says he is happy to be described as a "maverick" for his bright clothes and bold haircuts. (Scotsman) external-link