Andrew Neal has scored 11 goals in the league this season

Andrew Neal's stoppage-time header ensured Truro City got back to winning ways as they beat Harrow Borough 2-1.

George Moore had put the visitors ahead after just nine minutes when he fired low past James Hamon.

But Truro were back on level terms two minutes later when Shane White tapped in from close range after Ed Palmer had headed a corner back across goal.

But it was not until the third minute of stoppage time that Truro won it when Neal headed in Adam Porter's free kick.

The victory keeps Truro in second place in Southern League Premier South, a point behind leaders Weston-super-Mare.

It came a week after the Cornish side's 16-game unbeaten start to the season had come to an end at third-placed Chesham United.